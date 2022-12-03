Kate Middleton makes a bold fashion statement in a rented $91 dress





Royals! They are like us. At least this time. Kate Middleton showed up at the 2022 Earthshot Awards on Friday in a rental dress from rental platform HURR. Awards attendees were asked to focus on sustainability or wear something recycled or vintage for their red carpet look, and the Princess of Wales was right on the theme. Kate’s dress was by designer Solace London. You can rent the Sabina dresstoo, as it sells for $91 to $238. She paired the dress with a necklace from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony on December 2. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images The ceremony was filmed at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 2 in Boston. Mike Coppola via Getty Images Earlier today, the Prince of Wales penned an exclusive essay for HuffPost explaining why he was thrilled to bring the Earthshot Prize to the United States and why he remains a stubborn optimist about the planet’s future. I believe in the power of human ingenuity and am thrilled to bring the Earthshot Prize to the United States, he wrote. This week in Boston, we want to demonstrate what we can all do to help set the world on a path to a stable climate where communities, nature and oceans thrive in harmony. The Prince added: “In this critical decade, I urge you all to be optimistic, to support game changers and to believe in the power of human ingenuity. See more photos from the royal visit to Boston below: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Boston – Day 1 Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speakers Corner near City Hall on Wednesday. Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston on Wednesday. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston. JOSEPH PREZIOSO via Getty Images Royal watchers await the arrival of William and Kate at City Hall Plaza in Boston. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeted at the airport by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren Baker. Chris Jackson via Getty Images A fan holds a sign as they wait for the Prince and Princess of Wales to kick off the Earthshot celebrations at Speakers Corner near City Hall. Pool via Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William meet Mayor Michelle Wu and her family at Boston City Hall. Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston. Winslow Townson via Getty Images The couple sat courtside at a Boston Celtics game just hours after touching down in the city.

