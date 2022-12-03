Canada Goose Reformation Collab is coming and more fashion news





In addition, TIFF presents a retrospective of fashionable films. Canada Goose and Reformation Collaborate on Outerwear Photograph courtesy of Canada Goose x Reformation Reformation has teamed up with Canada Goose to imagine whimsical and durable outerwear. In a seven-piece collection, reversible parkas, vests and puffer jackets shine with vintage-inspired prints, adding some cheer to the dreary winter weather. Plus, they’ve been intentionally designed for circular living and feature a unique interior tag that reads Loved By, so each owner’s name can be documented. TIFF organizes a retrospective of fashion films Photograph courtesy of TIFF Fashion is in the cinematic spotlight this month. At TIFFs Make it fashionable series a festival showcasing 14 fashion-centric films the most acclaimed fashion houses and designers of the last century savor the spectacle of Audrey Hepburns on screen Moments Givenchy and Manolo Blahniks hand to Sofia Coppolas Marie Antoinette. Attend the clothing screenings, hosted by Alicia Fletcher, at TIFF Bell Lightbox from December 2-30. Michael Kors and Ellesse hit the slopes Photograph courtesy of Michael Kors x Ellesse Ski season is upon us and Michael Kors has tapped Italian luxury sportswear brand Ellesse to come up with the chicest winter sportswear on the market (for the second time). The collection offers a lively take on ski resort style that’s cool enough for the slopes *or* the city streets. Toronto Metropolitan University recycles old Ryerson and Rams brand materials Photography by Alyssa Katherine Faoro When Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson) finally got its new name last spring, you might have had a few follow-up questions, such as: what would happen to all the souvenirs in the world tagged with the old name of the institution? An initiative called the Brand Materials Transition Project actually collected these branded items from landfills, such as clothing, varsity athletic shirts, signage, stationery and uniforms, with the aim of turning the 11,000 kg of waste into sustainably reused items. The preliminary results were presented this week during a fashion show where 27 unique fashion pieces embodied the art of transformation. Mercedes pop-up house for a luxurious escape Photograph courtesy of CNW Group/Mercedes-Benz Canada Explore Canadian fashion with the help of Mercedes-Benz at Maison Mercedes, a glamorous holiday pop-up nestled in the heart of Yorkville. Until December 24, vehicles like the Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture concept can be marveled alongside custom designer dresses by Narces, Charles Lu and Lecavalier, CAFA 2022 Womenswear Designer of the Year. Flagship concept store features Canadian brands like Sentaler and Alan Anderson, with a selection of outerwear, jewelry, handbags and accessories available for purchase. It’s a total sensory exhibit brimming with luxury and local talent. Mr. Saturday curates a travel-inspired vintage capsule for Roots Photograph courtesy of Roots x Mr. Saturday Get ready for the jet set, even if it’s just a fashion fantasy. Roots collaborated with Toronto-based luxury brand Mr. Saturday (winner of the 2022 CAFA Menswear Designer of the Year award) on a curated capsule of easy-to-wear apparel and accessories, all inspired by the spirit of vintage travel. The Roots Saturday Airlines collection includes varsity and aviator jackets, sweatshirts and t-shirts featuring embroidery, patches and prints.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionmagazine.com/style/canada-goose-reformation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos