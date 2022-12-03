To do: dancing, fashion show and festive programs















His December. Maybe it’s December that you’ll come back every time. Maybe you’re trying to figure out how to see less 2022 Epochs in your TikTok feed. Or maybe you’ll ignore the end of the year existential abyss by checking out some of these events! And there is always a holiday market. Check out our expanded list here as there are plenty at Heath Ceramics, the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, the Muni Diaries and the Ferry Building. Saturday, December 3 Ruths Table Gallery’s Feel This Way exhibition is open until 30 December. With Creative Sparks, they partner with seniors communities, local nonprofits, intergenerational partners, and community programs working beyond the arts to bring together seniors and adults with disabilities through engaging and inclusive creative experiences. Find them at 3160 21st Street from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drawing room annex reopens for the SEA exhibition. You can attend their opening reception from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 780 Valencia Street. They will also host free and open musical events every Friday and Saturday from 7pm to 9pm Proteus Trio will be performing this Saturday. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Image from 500cappstreet.org Artist Sherwin Rios’ exhibition As Above So Below opens at 500 Capp Street, which you can visit between 2 and 4 p.m. affinity for the enclosure. Get tickets here. If you want to dance to Hip Hop and EDM, you can go to Saturday Slaps at Arena SF. Admission is free before 11 p.m. and $20 after. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Image by Inni Entertainments Alternatively, if you want to dance Bollywood and Bhangra, you can opt for Dance Meri Rani at Slate Bar. Admission begins at 9 p.m. Tickets here. The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts organizes a fashion show 800 years of fashion by designer Mario Chacon. It will be at the MCCLA Main Gallery from 3-6 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. $20 tickets. Sunday, December 4 The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is hosting The Holiday Giveback from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free toys, free food, raffles and more. The documentary He Had Wings about Mission-based artist Ronnie Goodman and his friend Coach Alton McSween will premiere at 1:00 p.m. in Koret Auditorium at the SF Main Public Library. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with leaders from nonprofit organizations working on issues related to homelessness in San Francisco. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> SF lounge picture Join SF Salon for a staging bringing together Into the Woods and Les Misrables at the Verdi Club from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets available here. The San Francisco Symphony Orchestra has many festive programs planned for the holiday season. Some upcoming concerts include Deck the Hall with conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser on Sundays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (tickets here) and The Colors of Christmas with Oleta Adams, Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard and Jody Watley on December 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. (tickets here). < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Image of Mission Bay Wine & Cheese Mission Bay Wine & Cheese can help you tell different wines apart from each other for $30 during their Sunday blind tasting! Get tickets here. Accin Latinas’ next fundraiser, Encuentro del Canto Popular, will be held at the Chapel at 6:00 p.m. There will be performances by the Afro-Cuban Ensemble of SFSU, Marimba de chonta music by NEBLINAS DEL PACIFICO, medicinal music by the Latin Fusion group Inti Batey. , and Momotombo SF with former members of Malo & Santana! Tickets here.

