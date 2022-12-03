DVIDS – News – Gap for Family Launched at Select Army and Air Force Exchange Stores, ShopMyExchange.com





DALLAS The Army and Air Force Exchange Services shopping advantage continues to transform with the addition of Gap apparel on ShopMyExchange.com and select PX and BX worldwide. Starting Dec. 2, Exchange shoppers can get Gap apparel for men, women, and kids at 20% off the manufacturers’ suggested retail price, excluding tax, at ShopMyExchange.com. The lifestyle brand offers modern style and high quality clothing for the family. Gaps men’s and women’s clothing will also be available in-store at 15 PX and BX locations globally, and three of the stores will also carry children’s clothing. Adding another trusted, high-quality brand to the exchange demonstrates our continued commitment to improving purchasing benefits for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families, said Director/CEO of the exchange, Tom Shull. We continue to transform the shopping experience with a wider variety of options available to military shoppers, always duty-free and at exclusive prices. Disabled service-connected veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can purchase the Gap collection at select Exchange stores. Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their exchange eligibility can purchase the assortment at ShopMyExchange.com. — 30 — Since 1895, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valuable goods and services at exclusive military prices. The Exchange is the 54th largest retailer in the United States. 100% of exchange revenue supports military communities. Over the past 10 years, Your Advantage Exchange has generated $3.5 billion in revenue for critical military quality-of-life programs. The Exchange is an unrestricted funds entity of the Department of Defense and is governed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemorative Partner, planning and organizing events and activities that recognize the service, bravery and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the Commemoration of the Vietnam War in the United States of America. To learn more about the history and mission of Exchange or to view recent press releases, please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at address https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO. About GAP Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage of denim and khakis made through Washwell, Gap’s water-saving program that uses at least 20% less water than traditional methods. conventional clothes washing. Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes clothing and accessories for adults, the Gap Teen, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and at company-operated and franchise outlets around the world, and also serves value-conscious customers with collections designed exclusively for Gap Outlet and GapFactory stores. Gap is the namesake brand of the world’s leading specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), which includes brands Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic. For more information, visit www.gapinc.com. ### Notes to media: For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative, please contact Keiana Holleman at 214-312-6514 or [email protected] Follow the exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

