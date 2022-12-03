Mariah Carey Just Rocked a Slit-Plung Black Dress on the Streets of New York and We Can’t Stand It





Mariah Carey showed off her signature curves in a sultry, classic and edgy little black dress this week! The Grammy winner, 52, was recently photographed by paparazzi in New York City while out and about, and the ‘Fantasy’ hitmaker rocked a cleavage-revealing low-cut dress that also helped highlight her famous figure and her long legs with the help of a risque high slit. The long-sleeved black dress had a hem that ended just above her ankles, and elegant lace adorned her plunging neckline. To complete her look, the “Always Be My Baby” singer added sparkly silver heels and wrapped a thick black belt around her petite waist. Mariah Carey stuns in sultry, skin-tight LBD in NYC The style icon dazzled her ensemble even more with chunky, shimmering silver hoop earrings, and tied her long, wavy caramel tresses in a glam half-up, half-down style with her hair parted to the side. As for makeup, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” crooner rocked black liner, sky-high lashes, a pop of pink blush on her cheekbones, and topped it all off with a glossy pink lip color. Carey was all smiles for photographers and also uploaded a comedic TikTok video of herself in the same outfit shortly after. In the clip posted to her 7.1 million followers on the app, Carey responded to a playful prompt from the Rockettes, who asked social media users to tell them they were “obsessed with Christmas without telling them “that they were obsessed with the holidays. In her response, Carey got hilarious and shrugged (we everything know she’s the queen of Christmas!) as her epic rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” played in the background. @Mariah Carey #point @rockettes original sound – The Rockettes Carey turns heads in Ab-Baring W Magazine Cover picture Carey’s chic black outfit came days after she made headlines with her ab-baring W Magazine cover. For the publication’s latest issue, Carey posed in a skintight white tank top with unbuttoned low-rise jeans (taking us back to her ’90s!) and sparkled with a blingy, garish silver charm necklace. READ MORE: Mariah Carey steps out in a little black dress while exploring NYC with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Carey flaunted her toned midsection and sported her signature long wavy locks and parted to the side for the photo. Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough! Carey posted several pictures of herself W Magazine turn in a roundup (this one being the first), and her devotees had a lot to say about the look. “This outfit is flawless,” wrote one user, while another added, “the Christmas queen is gorgeous!” Others praised his “sculpted midriff” and “early style”. We couldn’t agree more. All we want for the holidays is a style guide from Carey the eternal party queen and fashionista!

