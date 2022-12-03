Fashion
LeBron James’ Takeoff tribute tops NBA fashion in November
The NBA season is in full swing, which means stellar outfits have returned to the pre-game red tunnel.
November saw stars dressed in everything from professional looks to patterned ensembles.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights of November around the Association:
Tributes
On Nov 6, Los Angeles Lakers star james lebron paid tribute to Kirshnik Khari “Takeoff” Ball, a member of the rap group Migos, who died Nov. 1 after being shot in a bowling alley in Houston. James recreated the outfit Takeoff wore to Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas’ birthday celebration in June.
“If you know me you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!! Still don’t feel like I’m real! Rest in Paradise Rocket Man”, James wrote in an Instagram post in Nov 6.
At number 29, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle wore a sweatshirt with a graphic of the late rapper Tupac Shakur on it.
On Nov 25, Indiana Pacers guardian TJ McConnell wore the forward for the United States men’s national soccer team Jess Ferreirathe Jersey. USMNT reached the knockout stage of the World Cup after a 1-0 victory against Iran in their last group game. The United States will face the Netherlands on Saturday.
On Nov 23, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum rocked a jacket vibrant with images of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan sewn on it.
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley Jr. is a two-time WNBA MVP andAce of Las Vegas star A’ja Wilsonof the Pistons jersey at the Pistons’ Nov. 12 game against the Celtics.
On Nov. ten, Philadelphia 76ers Forward Tobias Harris’ shirt featured a graphic of heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
On Nov 4, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram wore a shirt with Bob Marley’s picture on it.
Notable brands
On Nov. 13, Memphis Grizzlies star I morant wore Louis Vuitton’s white multi-patch mixed leather varsity jacket.
The play has been popular around the NBA this season. brooklyn nets forward Ben Simmons sported the jacket’s purple colorway on Nov. 12 and the Knicks guard Evan Fournier rocked the white jacket on November 9.
Knicks Guard Derrick Rose wore the suede coach jacket by clothing brand KITH during the Nov. 11 game against the Pistons.
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has made the headlines for his pre-game adjustments in the past. On November 10, he wore a fuzzy purple jacket and hat made by Belgian designer Raf Simons.
On November 2, the Grizzlies attacking Jackson Jr years. wore the Ayrton knit crewneck from Los Angeles-based design firm Rhude.
autumn mood
star of the nets Kevin DurantSixers forward Montrezl Harrell and other players were in the fall spirit in November, sporting gorgeous (and comfy) jackets, flannel clothes and more.
Creative collaborations
On Nov. Sept. Golden State Warriors guardian Steph Curry wore his Curry 10 trainers in a “Sour Patch Kids” colorway, teasing a collab with the candy brand. He also arrived with a tote that looked like a Sour Patch Kids bag.
According Curry Brand Instagram postthe kicks went on sale on November 11.
Morant is known for his Nike tracksuit cuts. On November 2, he arrived wearing a tie-dye tracksuit with his jersey number printed on the hoodie and pants. According to Moranthe cut is a unique look.
The Nike Basketball Twitter saw the set and gave Morant some props.
striking patterns
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr.., Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns, Cleveland Cavaliers guardian Darius Garlandnew orleans pelicans guard CJ McCollum and more players showed striking patterns in November.
Honorable Mention: Drake’s Bear Coat
He’s not an NBA superstar, but a Grammy-winning artist and Toronto Raptors team ambassador Drake deserves a shout out for the bear-themed jacket he wore during the team’s game against the Nets on Nov. 23.
The coat was made by Franco-Moroccan designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Drake also rocked a black colorway of the bear coat in 2014. Castelbajac showed his appreciation for the Canadian rapper wearing his product in an Instagram post.
