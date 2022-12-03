Market GM, Fashion Island and San Diego employment with Neiman Marcus





NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has been the premier destination for fashion and luxury goods, superior service and an elevated retail experience for over a century. Today, 9,000 associates contribute to the success of NMG’s brands: Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call and Horchow. There are 38 full-line Neiman Marcus stores in cosmopolitan markets across the United States and a sophisticated digital platform that attracts shoppers from around the world. Bergdorf Goodman operates two stores in iconic locations on New York’s Fifth Avenue and BergdorfGoodman.com, serving loyal luxury customers around the world. NMG also owns five Last Call stores and Horchow.com, an e-commerce site that offers high-end furniture and decor. As an organization, NMG is transforming to become the ultimate luxury customer platform. NMG continues to deliver the best integrated customer experience and has evolved the business to succeed in the ever-changing retail landscape. NMG is a relational company. What differentiates the organization from other luxury retailers are its unique strengths: a strong in-store footprint, the most knowledgeable associates, an engaging online experience, strong brand partnerships, innovative digital and in-store experiences, the most loyal luxury clientele and a strong balance sheet. Our customers will always be at the center of everything NMG does. The company continues to reinvest in new technologies that improve the customer experience. NMG meets customers where they are. NMG’s goal is to provide customers with a seamless experience in its stores, online and in digital distance selling. NMG’s priority is to develop a highly engaged and successful team to which everyone belongs. The company attracts and retains top talent through unique associate offers in addition to standard employer benefits. These include an innovative way of working, associate discounts on merchandise, tuition reimbursement, an associate support fund, and paid time off to volunteer, to name a few. . As part of NMG’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) work, the organization is focused on promoting its core value of being “All Heart”. NMG is also assessing its current environmental and social impact while developing a three-year plan to lead the luxury industry in its commitment and transparency to environmental and social sustainability. NMG strives to be an employer of choice, driven by a culture of belonging. A dedicated team is focused on this journey, which has a direct impact on how NMG does business across all dimensions of the workforce, workplace and market. NMG has incredibly passionate and committed corporate and store associates. NMG provides associates with an environment where everyone feels welcomed, nurtured and empowered. Our associates are the heart of NMG. As an organization, NMG leads with love – love for customers, love for associates, and love for brand partners. 15+ years of relevant experience, luxury retail fashion experience required

Prior retail senior management experience required

Experience with full P&L liability preferred

4 year degree preferred

Demonstrated leadership in team and organizational change

Proven track record of delivering results across multiple businesses

History of building, leading, motivating and coaching teams to achieve goals

Business acumen and advanced analytical skills

Previous experience handling complex business issues, working with leaders across all business functions, presenting at the executive level, working with business partners, and leading large-scale cross-functional initiatives

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Great attention to detail

“Win Together” Mentality

Advanced proficiency in the MS Office suite of products

Some roles may require standing, bending, stair climbing, lifting and carrying up to 10 pounds

Associates must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, which will include evenings, weekends and holidays

Travel may be required, up to 20%

