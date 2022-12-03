Shein is the most searched fashion brand on Google in 113 countries – Sourcing Journal





Shein, the China-based fast fashion supplier without a permanent storefront, has risen to the top of the most popular international fashion brands, overtaking Zara for the top spot, according to research published this week by money.co.uk. The report, based entirely on Google searches in each country, found that Shein is now the No. 1 brand in 113 locations, easily surpassing Spain-based Zara at 26 and Germany-based Zalando in third place with 18. Nike finished fourth passing 10 countries, which did not include its home base of the United States. In the United States, that title went to Macy’s, which moved up 11 spots on the list year over year. The study didn’t show where Shein ranked in US Google searches, but its pop-up locations appeared in major cities coast-to-coast and the company set up its first fulfillment center. American in Indiana and revealed plans to set up another north of the border in the Toronto area. Lululemon was the most searched in Canada, but the top spot in the rest of North and Central America belonged to Shein. “For more than a decade, Shein has provided accessible and affordable apparel and lifestyle products to Americans across the country. We are proud to expand our business and operations in the United States, adding approximately 1,000 new jobs this year alone,” a Shein spokesperson told The Sourcing Journal last month. Shein’s push on this list is particularly impressive considering he wasn’t among the leaders at all in 2021. Experts agree that Shein’s rise is due in part to extremely low manufacturing, shipping and real estate expenses, as well as a strong social media presence and a highly downloaded app. Additionally, the company excels due to its ability to use algorithms to predict upcoming fashion trends. “Each new design is basically a bet because Shein can estimate how well a product is going to perform, but he doesn’t know for sure until it sells out,” Matthew Brennan, a China-based reporter told vox .com. “Compared to its fast fashion competitors, Shein is able to take more bets, but at lower risk. It is able to place very small initial orders with these factories, around 100 or even less. These tactics caused Shein to be vilified in the media for environmental destruction, labor abuse and trademark infringement, resulting in dozens and dozens of lawsuits. “Shein is a next-generation fast fashion company,” Susan Scafidi, founder and director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School in New York City, told The Sourcing Journal in November. “It doesn’t just rely on human designers. He watches fashion shows and uses an algorithm to determine what’s popular in fashion. The Rolling Stones called on Thursday to end their merchandising deal with Shein, as part of a collection celebrating the rock band’s 60th anniversary.e anniversary. “We do not wish to be associated with Shein, having been made aware of recent revelations about the treatment of workers in its supply chain, and have called for the line to be closed,” the group said in a statement.

