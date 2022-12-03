Why are they wearing these GPS harnesses?





In Friday’s World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal, Korean player Hwang Hee-Chan scored a crucial stoppage-time goal, then took off his shirt and marched past screaming fans wearing what appears to be some sort of harness or sports bra for guys. Indeed, watch football long enough, and you will notice that many male players wear what appear to be sports bras under their uniforms. You’ll see them as a substitute coming out of their warm-ups before entering a game, or when players swap shirts after the final whistle. However female soccer players benefit so much from a well-fitting sports bra one researcher compared them, in importance, to wearing the right shoes, it doesn’t appear that male soccer players need support. Why do male footballers wear what appear to be sports bras under their jerseys at the World Cup? For science! Specifically, for the collection of individualized GPS data from players. Officially these harnesses are called GPS tracking vests, although there is nothing like a vest, they contain, in a small pocket on the back, a small GPS tracking device. Team managers and coaches collect this data to know precisely how far and how fast players have run during practices and during matches. This information can help managers make decisions on how difficult it is to push a player, whether to let someone take a day off, etc. Presumably, teams can also use the data to see who Actually running a lot on the pitch and who only runs when the managers are looking at them. Like all big-budget sports, football now employs countless data analysts to crunch numbers on behavior, tactics and fitness. Trackers record how often a player shoots with one foot or the other. Consultants collate statistics on how often players complete their passes. Teams even use AI to play out certain game scenarios and see how players might react, based on the behavior of thousands of players before them. Brendan Fraser deserves an Oscar for The whale, but the movie? Yeah. The 10 best books of 2022 A Detailed Examination Of The Sex Scenes In Netflix’s Steamy Latest Literary Adaptation The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime and Hulu in December Science can even change a team’s tactics. Whereas data (and Steph Curry) convinced NBA teams to try much more than 3 points, the data persuaded many football players to try less of long distance shots because they connect so rarely. If you look at any league in the world, the distance from which players took shots was much higher a decade ago, an MLS data analyst recently told the journal Nature. This all happened because the data analysts started saying, why are you pulling from there? It’s only a 2% chance! (Perhaps football should speed things up by awarding 1.5 points for a shot fired outside the penalty area.) But the basic level of data collection in football answers the simple question: How much does this guy run in a game? This data, collected by the sports bra, is useful to help teams train and avoid injuries. But it’s also useful for gauging how completely bananas a player is going during a game. American midfielder Brenden Aaronson, for example, looks totally boring to play against (but is extremely fun to watch) because he likes Shoot from The Incredibles the lowchasing every ball and pressing every moment of the game. And indeed, the stats confirm that: Aaronson ran 13.2 kilometers for his club, Leeds United, in a recent win over Liverpool, the farthest a Premier League player has gone in a game this season. You can read more about these vests at Catapult Sports websitea company that sells them, which includes this very compelling FAQ: Q: Are GPS vests useful for football players who are not professional athletes but just want to take their game to the next level? A: Probably even more. Either way, it’s good that men’s football finally has an iconic underwear moment to rival women’s football. As New Yorker writer Jay Caspian Kang wrote on Twitter on Friday: THE MEN’S SPORTS BRA IS NOW ICONIC. MOVE BRANDI CHASTAIN — kang (@jaycaspiankang) December 2, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2022/12/mens-soccer-sports-bra-south-korea-gps-harness-vest.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos