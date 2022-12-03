I Can Do What I Love: Student-run thrift store brings sustainable fashion to Miamis campus

Lila Jernovi browses the sections of the store until she sees it: men’s sweaters and flannels.

She examines the seemingly endless line of clothes racks, looking for hidden gems scattered among them. Most of the parts in this section are generally in good condition and come from quality brands. However, she can’t buy them all, so Jernovi ignores the damaged or stained ones and grabs a few that look vintage and slightly worn before moving on to the next section.

When her cart is full, the freshman psychology major at the University of Miami returns to Thomson Hall and hoists the clothes up to her dorm room. Under her bed, hidden behind a chest of drawers and a white bed skirt, are various crates in which she keeps stock of vintage clothes for sale on her online thrift store, Oxford Thrift.

Jernovi launched the Instagram page, @theoxfordthrift, in early November after an impromptu shopping spree at a thrift store 20 minutes from Oxford. The stop resulted in an $80 clothing haul, inspiring Jernovi to seek out similar stores in the area. But, other than Oxford Goodwill, his search turned up empty.

I thought it would be good to give people more access to cool, unique vintage pieces because obviously everyone likes to have a one-of-a-kind piece,” Jernovi said.

Items are posted to Jernovi’s Instagram page twice a week, and interested buyers are encouraged to direct message Jernovi so the cost can be negotiated, if necessary. Although no price is listed on the browse page, everything is available for $25 or less, and all transactions are made with Cash App or Venmo.

In order to stay organized, Jernovi keeps track of available items with a Google Spreadsheet.

I thought, why not give more students access to second-hand clothes? Jernovi said. ‘Cause then I can do what I love, which is find[ing] unique pieces And, I still wanted to make it relatively affordable.

After purchase, customers can pick up their item at the Jernovis Residence. Even with classes and extracurricular activities, Jernovi is also a Student Engagement and Leadership Ambassador (SEAL), she tries to be available for pickup at least two or three hours a day.

Because access to second-hand clothing is somewhat limited in the Oxford area, Jernovi often returns home to Columbus or out of town to stock up on new pieces at local consignment stores and fashion stores. ‘opportunity. Each trip typically results in five to 10 items. His favorite stop is the Goodwill in Westerville, Ohio.

As well as its affordability, Jernovi loves thrifty fashion for its experimentation and durability, characteristics she hopes to bring to the Oxford area.

Prior to launching the boutique, Jernovi said she was hesitant to even tell her family about the business idea, as her parents have long been involved in the business industry.

I admire my parents so much and I didn’t want them to think it was something stupid because I obviously didn’t want to disappoint them in any way,” Jernovi said.

But, when the two headed out for Family Weekend and Jernovi revealed her stash of second-hand clothes, her parents were thrilled.

They were very excited about it, and right away wanted to help in any way they could, Jernovi said. They were very supportive, very helpful.

Now, whenever Jervnovi has a question, they are the first people she asks for advice.

They are immigrants, says Jernovi. They are entrepreneurs. These are loudspeakers; my mom did TED talks. They write books. They make websites. They sell products. They have been a great resource as they have so much experience in this area.

Since starting the business last month, Jernovi has already learned a lot. For example, she said it’s better to group and style items together, rather than posting them individually. Plus, displaying a wide variety of items gives shoppers more options to choose from.

It’s been less than a month so far, so I’m still trying to figure out how I want to post, how often, what posts, how I want to group them [and] how I want to evaluate them,” Jernovi said. I just take it day by day.

Although the business is still new, Jernovi has several plans to help the store grow in the future. The first step? Creation of a website during the winter holidays.

My goal is just to get more people to buy second-hand clothes, Jernovi said. I think sustainable fashion is a good idea, and I can do what I love. I come to savings. I can share it with other people.

@meggy_nicole

[email protected]