Kendra Scott wants to help men this holiday season





When it comes to the holiday season, we are constantly bombarded with advertisements for all types of gifts. From loved ones to colleagues to friends, it can be difficult to know who to get what. For some male consumers, the difficulty finding a gift and avoiding last-minute purchases seems unavoidable. This year, jewelry brand Kendra Scott teamed up with Omaha Productions, NFL star Peyton Manning, to create a spot for its “Buy Better Gifts” campaign that explains how men can miss the mark when it comes to gifts during the holidays, especially for a partner. “Men represent about 20% of our clientele. So that’s an important demographic for us,” said Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan. (The video captions were not made available to Adweek. We will update the video once the captions have been provided.) Kendra Scott In the 30-second spot, a man presents his partner with a certificate that a star is named after him. But because he put it in a jewelry box, she and her family feel like it was a ring or some other piece of jewelry. Messaging that resounds According to Omaha Productions, what helps the spot sound more charming than condescending is its ongoing partnership with the brand and its understanding of the male audience it aims to reach. “I think a very authentic way to talk to that person is without the condescension and without making them feel inferior,” Nolan said. “If a brand knows who their customer is, knows who their brand is, and markets thoughtfully, chances are they’ll be successful.” Other spots Omaha Productions worked on for Kendra Scott featured former NFL player Eric Decker and his wife, country-pop singer Jessie James Decker, and San Francisco 49ers’ Fred Warner and his wife. The Buy Better Gifts campaign is the result of great teamwork with our friends at Kendra Scott, Manning, a businessman turned NFL star, added in a statement. We were excited for the spot to roll out over the next few weeks at the start of the holiday season. CREDITS: Director and screenwriter: Forrest Davis

Digital Manager and Executive Producer: Kristen Herlihy

Director of photography: Tyler Weinberger

Brand Executive Producer: Katie Miller

Executive Producer: Jon Brogan

Executive Producer: Brendan Varni

Producer: Rebecca Case

First ad: Cody Boesen

First AC: Michael Justin

Supervisor: Connor Scofield

Message Executive Producer: Eileen Miraglia

Post-producer: Andrew Jennings

Publisher: Michael Poppy

Associate Editor: Cam Doherty

Motion Graphics: Parker Schmidt

Online Editor: Cam Doherty

Colorist: Dylan Hageman

Sound design and mixing: Manuel Rivas

Sound editing: Tyler Arnold

