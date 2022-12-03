What to know about the Balenciaga ad scandal

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Balenciaga

Earlier this month, Balenciaga dropped its holiday ad campaign, featuring children holding teddy bears in harnesses and bondage suits. (BDSM accessories were also on the runway at the Balenciagas show at Paris Fashion Week.) The backlash against the images was swift, with the #cancelBalenciaga hashtag trending on Twitter and TikTok and many blaming the brand and its creative director, Demna. , to tolerate pedophilia and the exploitation of children. In a separate advertisement published Nov. 21 promoting Balenciagas’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection, a bag from the fashion houses’ collaboration with Adidas was pictured in copies of what appear to be documents from Balenciagas’ case. the Supreme Court United States v. williams, a decision that upheld the PROTECT Act, which strengthened federal protections against child pornography. The two campaigns quickly became one conservative talking point and triggered conspiracy theories.

the “Balenciaga” brand just did a uh…..interesting…photoshoot for their new products recently, which included a very deliberately poorly concealed court document on “virtual child pornography” normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

On Nov. 22, the fashion house released two statements via its Instagram Stories apologizing for the teddy bears, which they say should not have been featured with children in this campaign, along with the disturbing documents from the separate spring/summer campaign: We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved elements for our spring campaign photoshoot 23. We strongly condemn child abuse in all its forms. We stand up for the safety and well-being of children.

Meanwhile, Gabriele Galimberti, the photographer behind the holiday campaign, posted A declaration distancing itself from the imagery. I am not in a position to comment on Balenciagas’ choices, but I must point out that I had no right whatsoever to choose either the products, or the models, or the combination of the same, he writes. As a photographer, I was uniquely and uniquely invited to light the given scene and shoot the photos in my signature style.

In the last days, right-wing conspiracy theorists lashed out and circulated photos taken out of context from stylist Lotta Volkova’s Instagram account that depicted scenes of violence and satanic imagery. According to a representativeVolkova has not worked with Balenciaga since 2017.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian, a staunch supporter of the brand, who has previously starred in her own campaign and recently included an appearance by Balenciagas creative director Demna on her Hulu show, The Kardashians issued a statement on Instagram and Twitter. I’ve been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by recent Balenciaga campaigns, she wrote. Her statement went on to say that she is currently reassessing her future relationship with the brand, basing it on their willingness to accept responsibility for something that should never have happened in the first place.

Julia Fox made her own series of statements on TikTok. I have no relationship with the brand. I never even went to one of their shows, they didn’t invite me, Fox said. Anyway, I think it’s awful and when I read and watched all the videos, I literally felt sick to my stomach. She went on to say that it’s not a Hollywood or fashion industry problem, but a men’s problem.

On November 25, Balenciaga filed aA $25 million lawsuitagainst North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins over the controversial campaign image featuring the court documents (which was separate from the imagery featuring the teddy bears).The suitasserts that the defendants included thewilliamsdocuments without the knowledge or permission of Balenciagas and goes on to say that due to the misconduct of the defendants, members of the public, including the news media, falsely and horribly associated Balenciaga with the repugnant subject matter and deeply disturbing of the court ruling.

Some have criticized the lawsuits as an attempt by Balenciaga to absolve itself of guilt. AccordingDes Jardins agent, Gabriela Moussaieff, his client serves as a scapegoat for the fashion house. Everyone from Balenciaga was on set and was present on every shoot and worked on the editing of every frame in post-production, Moussaieff said in a statement to theWashington Postnoting that the documents in the photos were obtained from an accessory house which were used rental parts [for] photo shoots.

On Monday,fashion companycanceledits Global Voices 2022 award bid to Demna, noting that they hold child safety to the highest standard. In a reportposted on InstagramLater that day, the brand said, “Our plush bags and the Gift collection shouldn’t have been shown with children. It was a poor choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure to assess and validate the images. The responsibility lies with Balenciaga alone. (As of Monday, the bears no longer appear for sale on the company’s website.)

Balenciaga is known for its unconventional campaigns and shows such as fashion shows in which models walked through mud and blizzard conditions in high-end, expensive clothes. In her review of the brand’s Spring 2023 show, our fashion critic Cathy Horyn wrote: Lately, Demnas’ choices have sometimes been morally questionable. Balenciaga has become synonymous with subversiveness, and although the father of one of the child models featured in the campaign told the Daily Mail he thought the campaign had been overblown, this most recent campaign crossed the line for many consumers from provocative to harmful.

On November 28, a street artist in London appears to have defaced the front of Balenciagas’ flagship store, affixing pedophilia to one of the windows, according to Newsweek. It was also reported that a store near the Beverly Hills store on Rodeo Drive had been defaced.

I did it because of the heinous photoshoots Balenciaga did, the artist told the outlet.

Where Dec. 2 Demna apologized on his Instagram, taking responsibility for advertisements featuring teddy bears: As much as I would sometimes like to provoke thought through my work, I would NEVER intend to do so with such an awful subject as child abuse that I denounce. Period. The designer guaranteed that measures will be taken to avoid similar errors in the future and to protect the well-being of children. Demna did not appear to address the campaign featuring the court documents in her statement.

A store near the Beverly Hills store on Rodeo Drive.

Photo: ROLO/Roger/BACKGRID

This post has been updated.