Kate Middleton praises her green Earthshot Prize ceremony dress





The Princess of Wales knows that what we wear – and, in particular, what she door – account. The royal has often taken a somewhat sustainable approach to red carpet dressing, regularly re-wearing her favorite dresses for big events – but last night she stepped up her responsible dressing game, opting to hire a dress on a popular rental platform. Hooray. Kate was attending a ceremony in Boston for the Earthshot Prize – an initiative founded by her husband Prince William and Sir David Attenborough, which awards annual grants to people or projects working to combat global warming. Her choice to hire a dress was therefore in keeping with the enduring theme of the evening, as was the appropriate green hue of the Solace London dress she chose (which matched the night’s green carpet perfectly). Karwai TangGetty Images Samir HusseinGetty Images The simple column dress featured a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline and a nipped-in waist with a slit at the back of the skirt, and can be rented on the platform from just £74. It is also available to buy for £350. Kate went to the royal archives for her jewelry selection, accessorizing with a green choker-style necklace that has been worn several times by Princess Diana, paired with matching teardrop earrings. emerald. She finished her look with sparkly pumps. Prince William also dressed for the occasion in a tuxedo and bow tie. Samir HusseinGetty Images Karwai TangGetty Images The couple were joined by a host of stars for the evening, many of whom spent time chatting backstage – including former footballer David Beckham; singer Ellie Goulding; actress Shailene Woodley; Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara; and sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey. Samir HusseinGetty Images William and Kate’s appearance at the Earthshot Prize ceremony marked the culmination of a three-day visit to Boston, during which they visited a nonprofit organization working with at-risk people, examined the changing coastline due to sea level rise and met with start-ups to learn about new sustainable technologies. This is the couple’s first international tour since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and their first trip to America in eight years. Samir HusseinGetty Images “On this, our first visit abroad since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and especially Boston for their many tributes to the late Queen. She recalled her visit of the 1976 bicentenary with great affection,” Prince William said in a statement upon his arrival in Boston. “My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. So was I. That’s why we launched the Earthshot Prize last year with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we seek to save the future of our planet.” The annual Earthshot Prize initiative was set up to amplify and encourage the best solutions for our planet over the next decade. From 2021 to 2030, the award will recognize plans that adhere to its five key goals: protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

