Fashion
Madison LeCroys Wedding Dress Swimwear Collection
Original digital
Step Inside Madison LeCroy’s Charming Charleston Home
When Madison LeCroy married Brett Randlein Chabl Maromain Riviera Maya, Mexico, her white cap sleeve gown with a sweetheart neckline was nothing short of romantic. Reem Acra’s sleek style also featured a full skirt and long train perfect for the dreamy beachside location where she chose to go barefoot.
TheSouthern CharmThe newlywed loved her beaded and embroidered floral dress so much that she allowed the look to inspire her new swimwear collection with beach riot. In a November 30 Instagram postMadison shared a photo from the brand’s campaign featuring her modeling one of the looks: a white bikini with floral appliqués on high and the sides of the socks. She associated the style with a sheer miniskirt covered with the same floral details.
In addition to the look Madison shared on her Instagram feed, the collection also includes several other bridal styles, including a ivory one-piece with a removable belt with rhinestone buckle, a pearl top with a gold clasp, and whiteand black jumpsuits.
By speaking withpage 6on November 21, when discussing the choice of dress for her nuptials, she revealed that she normally opts for a more structured look, but ultimately decided to go for the flowy and effortless style due to the beach venue.
While the dress definitely had an effortless element, the detailed embroidery still gave it some seriousness.
By page 6the hairstylist shared an Instagram story on Nov. 17 showing her now-husband sitting in the middle seat of their row of planes on the way to Mexico, while the dress had its own window seat.
I highly recommend taking your dress [its] own seat, she joked in the story.
Bravos Style & Living is your window to the fabulous Bravolebrities lifestyles.
