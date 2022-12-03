13 sober residents displaced after Billings house fire





BILLINGS BILLINGS Thirteen people have been displaced in Billings after a fire burned down their sober home early Friday morning on the 2400 block of Green Terrace Drive. The fire had taken hold in Sober Beginnings by the time firefighters arrived after midnight and the flames were extinguished. The house was fully involved when they arrived, and city officials said the house next door suffered minor heat damage. Neighbor Britton Collier said the sound of the fire woke them up and they had to evacuate. It literally sounded like someone trying to love, to force themselves into the house. It was such a loud bang, Collier said. She said she, her roommate and their dog Leonard watched the fire burn across the street. It was really scary. We could see the sparks coming from the electricity and they were obviously heading towards the pole in our garden and it was when we were leaving that the lights were flickering. So it was one of those things like, is this going to take our house too? It was very scary, she said. Most of the house and garage are charred remains. Some of the men who lived in the sober house were able to retrieve personal effects intact from the back of the house. No one was hurt, but recovery experts say it could be a setback for residents. Katy Petersen knows all about sobriety. She’s been there herself and now works with others in recovery. For someone who just got out of jail, you know, a nice comfy bed, brand new bedding, things that no one else has ever slept on before, can be a relief and a comfort, he said. she declared. Petersen said residents could have lost personal items that may be difficult to obtain, such as identification, and possessions they have begun to gather, such as clothing. To lose it..oh my God. I couldn’t even imagine the feeling of that. People get up and get clothes and maybe a car, Petersen said. There is now a GoFundMe set up for cash donations. You can also drop off men’s clothing, shoes, backpacks and toiletries at Groomingdales at West 15th Street and Central Avenue or at the SureStay Plus Hotel at 3040 King Ave. W.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvq.com/news/local-news/13-sober-living-residents-displaced-after-overnight-house-fire-in-billings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos