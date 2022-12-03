Meet Javier Des Leon, body behind body in these Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier Body Morph Looks





Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, arguably the most stylish couple in the world, were spotted in Barbados this past weekend. A toned six-pack peeked over Rockys buffalo plaid flannel, stealing the show. Except the taut torso wasn’t his, but a printed long-sleeve top by Y/Projects Glenn Martens made in collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier, featuring a reimagined version of Gaultier’s famous body illusion graphics from Spring 1996. The body behind the body belongs to the Spanish model and content creator Javier Des Leon. yes it iseverything him, baby. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the reggae show Imagine while vacationing in Bridgetown, Barbados.XPOS Des Leon started his career as a stylist, however, as he told me on Zoom from his apartment in Madrid, he quickly outgrew that role by devoting more time to social media. I started building this persona on Instagram, he said, realizing his skills in modeling, art direction and photography all converged in that space. The change came at age 25; he is now 31 years old. Des Leons’ virtual portfolio has helped him land fashion gigs; he created content for Palomo Spain, Moschino and Jean Paul Gaultier perfumes and modeled editorials for personalities likevogue Italy. He got a call from Y/Project late last year and flew out to meet the team in Paris. Glenn was interested in me, so they asked me to be part of the next collection. I didn’t know what I would do or what the process would be like. They just told me I had to be naked and pose like a statue. It was a simple process, just working on the lighting and trying to find the right pose.Simple, sure, but Des Leon goes to great lengths to look the way he does. It’s a lot, and it’s exhausting, to feel like you have to look a certain way to keep your audience, he adds. But I guess those times are worth it.

