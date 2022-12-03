Fashion
Princess Kate stuns in a vibrant green rental dress and Diana’s emerald necklace at the Earthshot Gala in Boston
KATE Middleton wowed American fans last night as she arrived at the Earthshot Gala in Boston in a Rent 74 dress and Princess Diana’s emerald necklace.
The Princess of Wales arrived on the green carpet to huge cheers just a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the explosive teaser.
The long-awaited 88 million show is set to hit screens within a week.
He teased details of what the couple would share, including Harry saying: ‘No one sees what happens behind closed doors.
It has seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly dubbed “the Kardashians” by some sources close to Kate and Wills.
There are fears the 60-second clip was deliberately released to coincide with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day trip culminating in the 50 million Earthshot Williams TV prize.
And MailOnline claimed William and Kate were “blindsided” by the post.
But yesterday the graceful princess was all smiles as she walked the green carpet in an electric green dress from rental platform HURR by Solace London and a Princess Diana necklace.
Suited Wills waved to the crowd and received a standing ovation as he walked hand-in-hand with Kate through the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
Soccer ace David Beckham added stardust to the show as he appeared on the green carpet and last night was set to hand out one of the show’s $50million prize money.
Guests were encouraged to wear recycled or borrowed clothing during the eco-bash.
Others on the green carpet included Bond villain Rami Malek and singer Ellie Goulding.
Earlier today, she visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge.
In a long dress with a blue collar, she met with scholars from the world-famous university.
The visit is part of his ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes.
The Harvard Center has long been a friend of the Royal Foundation and more recently the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, supporting previous research on the importance of the early years.
Kate was also pictured signing the college visitor’s book – which was signed by her stepfather – King Charles, in 1986.
There have been no sightings of Harry and Meghan since they dropped the bombshell preview.
The couple, dubbed the Moaning Millionaires of Montecito, are next set to appear in public when they visit New York next Tuesday to pick up an award.
Earlier this week, environmental activist Meghan was spotted boarding a private jet from Indianapolis after attending a women’s empowerment conference.
It is believed that Harry and Meghan knew the trailer would be released amid the vital three-day trip to Wales.
