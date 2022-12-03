The weirdest and coolest facts about Qatar’s World Cup stadiums

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us. Despite the surrounding controversy in Qatar, 32 teams will battle it out for global glory in matches scheduled until December 18. Due to the intense heat in the Middle East region, this is the first time the World Cup will be held so late in the year.

There are a few questions on everyone’s mind. First, how many stadiums are there in the Qatar World Cup? In order to house the fans and host the 64 matches, Qatar employed (and was allegedly imprisoned and expelled, according to CNN) thousands of workers and innovative engineers to imagine and build seven new stadiums and renovate another. How much money did Qatar spend on the World Cup? Our best estimate is around $3.3 billion, with some numbers unavailable and fluctuating (eg. sports news).

The eight stadiums are among the most accessible in World Cup history, all located around 20 miles from Doha, Qatar’s capital; Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest 22 miles north of the capital on the edge of the desert, according to The LA Times). Each location is intended to reflect the uniqueness of Arab architecture as well as pointing towards a sustainable future in appearance and use. Buildings were assembled to house fans and serve a new purpose at the end of the sporting event. More than 170,000 seats in total are expected to be detached and given to developing countries after the tournament.

Here, The Manual delves into the details and plans of the eight Qatari venues hosting 2022 World Cup matches.

Al Bayt

The World Cup kicked off on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium, which Fifa, is an abbreviated version of the Arabic “bayt al shaar”, the traditional tents used by the nomadic peoples of the desert. The stadium is intended to resemble these dwellings. Popular mechanics states that Al Bayt’s top is made from a shrink-wrapped PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) woven fiberglass membrane that helps keep the stadium cool.

This nod to heritage goes both forward and backward; After this year’s events, Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Sports will pass on this cultural heritage to the country’s youth by opening the stadium to the public and organizing a number of recreational activities. This will include camel and horse rides, playgrounds and exercise stations amidst the huge green space that spans 30 football pitches. Qatar will also reduce Al-Bayt’s 60,000 seats to 40,000, with the top tier scrapped and seats allocated to several developing countries.

Lusail Stadium

Although the tournament started at Al Bayt, it will end at Lusail Stadium, the largest and newest World Cup stadium (according to The LA Times). Able to accommodate 80,000 people, the design of Lusails is inspired by the light and shadow of the rising light and the falling shadow of the fanar lamp. “Fanar” is Arabic for “lantern”, although it is a candle instead of an oil lamp. The facade of Lusails is clad in triangular panels on a steel frame. The additional ornamentation is meant to resemble art found on local bowls.

The PTFE roof is constructed of fiberglass fabric to let in light and retain air conditioning while keeping out surrounding wind and sand. Qatar’s post-tournament plans for Lusail include affordable upper-tier housing, commercial stores, groceries, health clinics and possibly even a school.

Ahmad Bin Ali

The stadium is located in Umm Al Afaei, Qatar home page). The Qatar World Cup page describes Ahmad bin Ali as reflecting his sandy surroundings with an undulating false forehead, similar to sand dunes, which features intricate geometric patterns. The design is meant to reflect the arid beauty of the deserts, the native flora and fauna, and the trade that takes place there.

Qatar claims that more than 80% of the stadiums’ construction materials have been reused from the original arena that occupied the setting while retaining its decorative trees and natural landscape. By Popular mechanics20,000 of Ahmad bin Ali’s 40,000 seats will be removed and reassigned after the World Cup while the remaining space will accommodate a local soccer team.

Education City Stadium

According to FIFA, the 45,000-seat Education City stadium sports a triangular fascia meeting in an intricate diamond-shaped geometric design that changes tone with the arc of the sun in the Arabian sky. This mineral shine symbolizes quality, durability and resilience, a treasure for fans, tournament heritage and Qatar’s sustainable future.

FIFA says the Education City stadium is the first Qatari tournament venue to achieve a five-star construction rating through the global sustainability rating system. Following the removal of its modular upper tier after the World Cup, the site will be given to local students and faculty to elevate the nations sporting infrastructure.

Al Thumama

Welcoming visitors arriving from nearby Doha International Airport, the 40,000-seat Al Thumama depicts and resembles a traditional ‘taqiyah’, a skull cap worn in honor of Muhammed, the main prophet of Islam . The woven cap is intended to protect the contents of the head, the seat of Muslim religious beliefs. The headgear also protects against the beating desert sun. The design of the stadium with a skullcap pattern is a symbol of Al Thumama’s cool interior, which is also protected from intense sun and heat.

After the World Cup, Qatar plans to replace the stadium’s upper stands with a boutique hotel overlooking the pitch. Outside, according to the LA Times, a 12 square acre park is planned for the public. Notably, the US team’s match against Iran was at Al Thumama is its final group game competition.

Stadium 974

Stadium 974 is fresh and funky. An ode to Qatar’s life as a maritime trade hub, given that the city is surrounded by the Arabian Gulf, Stadium 974 is constructed from 974 shipping containers connected by modular steel. 974 is also the international dialing code for the region, according to Popular Mechanics.

Standard cargo containers come together in an array of colors accompanied by multicolored interior seating, concession areas, and stairs. Additionally, the cargo boxes are a nod to the rigging, equipment, and building materials brought in to construct the venues hosting the World Cup. Stadium 974 is also naturally green; located in a room blown by the wind, it is cooled by free air instead of alternating current.

After the international tournament, the 40,000-seat arena will be completely deconstructed, making it the first World Cup stadium to live solely as a temporary structure.

Khalifa International Stadium

The Khalifa International Stadium is the only arena not built for the World Cup. Instead, according to FIFA, the building was renovated to a new level so that it could exceed a capacity of 45,000 guests. Khalifa’s signature double arches remained during the refit and are now complemented by an inflated canopy below the arches that partially encloses a new cooling system. An all-new LED lighting system inside gives fans a better view of the action. Khalifa who, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, means that the head of an Islamic caliphate (community or kingdom) will remain the crown jewel of the Qatari sporting community after the 2022 World Cup.

