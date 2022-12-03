bitch | Princess Kate wore a Solace London green screen dress at Earthshot in Boston





The Earthshot Awards took place Friday night in Boston. After all those lopsided previews and promises to be excited, this marked the end of Prince William and Kate’s unsuccessful trip to Boston. They wanted to be celebrated, respected and in the news. Once again they went overseas and stumbled from one disaster to another, and the only times they made news in their domestic press was when they were booed at the game of the Celtics or when Williams’ godmother was denounced as a racist asshole. Fashion Notes: Kate wore a dress rented from Solace London. Apparently the Palace is making a big deal out of the fact that she didn’t buy that dress, she rented it from HURR. Never mind the fact that Kate bought a dozen new pieces for this three-day trip, but of course durability. The dress is too tight, in my opinion, and it’s basically just green screen. Have fun with it! She also wore an emerald and diamond choker which was Princess Dianas, although I believe this is part of the royal collection. Kate and Camilla really plundered the royal collection as soon as QEII died, huh? The Kates earrings come from Asprey. Can we talk about programming for a second? There’s a reason most American awards shows are scheduled on Sunday nights — because you want the awards to be a big story on Mondays and throughout the workweek. Scheduling something big on Friday is generally a bad idea in America because no one pays attention to the news cycle (or gossip cycle) on Saturday. Now it’s different in the UK – the Royals will do something on a Friday because they want it in the weekend papers (Sunday coverage is the most important). I’m just saying Earthshot was still going with Williams’ home audiences in mind, and this mess won’t even air in the US until December 14th (lol) on PBS (lol). Will and Kate are so bad at looking like a happily married couple. Their awkward body language always reads like colleagues who slept together once ten years ago and the sex was horrible. The scoop pic.twitter.com/7k883hs4GQ — Matilda (@matilda_soo_blu) December 2, 2022 Found on my Tumblr hahaha pic.twitter.com/qAbgvcUqSr — Amber Dillon (@rockaddict420) December 3, 2022 Photos courtesy of Cover Images.





