Should dress and grooming standards apply to the cultural evening?





Culture Night is an event that takes place at BYU-Idaho every semester. The event gives attendees from different backgrounds the opportunity to share their culture through song and dance with the Rexburg community. Each group that wishes to participate in the event must register for auditions, where a jury will judge their performance. Once the final groups have been chosen, participants rehearse their routine to ensure that it is perfect on the day of the performance. During this time, each group receives the same thing: make sure your attire meets BYU-I dress and grooming standards. It makes sense that a religious university such as BYU-I would have these kinds of rules in place. However, international students cannot help but raise questions and concerns. Does the Western concept of modesty apply to traditional outfits that have been around for a long time? Is modesty a way of life or is it covered from head to toe? The Western idea of ​​modesty is a relatively new concept in other parts of the world. For example, in Tanzania, where I come from, daily dress meets Western expectations of modesty. Things like tank tops and miniskirts aren’t normal. As for the traditional dress of Tanzania, it does not correspond to western modesty. More body parts are visible, but in my culture that’s not a bad thing. The same goes for other cultures. Many tribes in African countries have cultural outfits that show a bit of skin. Similarly, in places like India, women are known to wear sarees and lehengas that have their midriffs exposed. Pacific Islanders are known to have their men bare-chested and their women dressed in grass skirts, depending on which part of the islands they are from. This has been a point of contention for the band Pacific Islander who perform regularly at Cultural Night. “We were told that in our performance, the men should wear shirts and the women longer skirts,” said Joan Aluesi, choreographer of the dance group Pacific Islander. “It feels like we can’t authentically show our culture to others because of how our dress is watered down.” While the university considers some clothing to be immodest, these outfits have symbolic and historical significance behind them. Several international students expressed that regardless of the rules put in place by the honor code, the university should allow students to wear their authentic cultural attire for cultural night. This can educate the student body about the different cultures present on campus. International students make up 17.5% of the population of BYU-I. Yet no one really understands their cultures due to the lack of representation here on campus. We all come from different backgrounds and international students only have one day to authentically share our culture. There is so much beauty in waist beads, grass skirts, lehengas and world bell anklets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://byuiscroll.org/should-dress-and-grooming-standards-apply-to-cultural-night/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

