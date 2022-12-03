FDA Approval of Lab-Grown Meat Signals Major Changes Coming to Our Tables





In mid-November, the FDA approved the production of lab-grown meats in the United States for the first time, giving the green light to the venture-backed company. Upside down food (formerly Memphis Meats) to produce lab-grown meat. This is a crucial penultimate step before you can buy tank-raised chicken and beef from grocery stores. Lab-grown meat is not yet allowed in the US retail space. (If you find yourself in Singapore, though, feel free to grab a piece of Mr. Loos Good Meat.) Instead of advocating farm-raised beef or turning to a one-size-fits-all alternative like beefalo, Upside Foods aims to eradicate all types of animal meat production by turning cultured animal cells into delicious cuts. Appropriately, given its cardiac ramifications, NPR reports that Upside Foods was co-founded by cardiologist Uma Valeti, who was inspired by the growth of human heart cells during her 15 years of working with heart attack patients at the Mayo Clinic. “People said it was science fiction,” Valeti told the news agency during a tour of Upsides’ 70,000 square foot production facility. “It’s real.” “Real” as in real food and a real impact on the meat industry. According to NPR, the company’s plant in Emeryville, Calif., has the potential to produce more than 50,000 pounds of lab-grown meat each year. Lab-grown meat is biologically the same as meat from animals, but it does not require killing animals. Earlier in 2022, Valeti said CNN that the application is similar to brewing beer, but instead of growing yeast or microbes, we grow animal cells. According to NPR, Upside Foods cultured meat comes from cells extracted from real chickens and ducks. The cells are then cultured in tanks. The resulting mix of nutrients includes fats, sugars, amino acids and vitamins as cells grow. It may sound crude, but the process is no different from growing other foods in vats. Not only can this make meat cheaper to manufacture and therefore more affordable and accessible, lab-grown meat could potentially reduce the huge carbon footprint of the meat industry. Data from over 200 countries have estimated that food production accounts for around 35% of total greenhouse gas emissions via methane released by grazing animals; this number rises to 37% if the clearing of land for agriculture is taken into account, e.g. new scientist. Therefore, lab-grown meat can also reduce ecosystem destruction. We will see that the day the food system really starts to change, said Costa Yiannoulis, managing partner at food tech investment firm Synthesis Capital. The Washington Post. The United States is the first significant market to have approved this, it is seismic and revolutionary. According Wired, it may not take long for consumers to find cultured meat on store shelves. The USDA will need to inspect Upsides’ production facilities and products more before allowing retail sales of lab-grown meat, but industry experts expect that approval in just a few months, not in years. Editors’ Recommendations





















