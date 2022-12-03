Bruin Beatdown: Men’s basketball outlived No. 21 UCLA

On Thursday, the No. 21 UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) beat the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) 80-66 in dominant fashion, winning their first Pac-12 win of the season. The Cardinal have now dropped to 1-5 against Power Five competition this season.

Stanford got off to a terrible start, as the Bruins’ all-out on-court pressure disrupted Stanford’s pace and went on offense. The Cardinal gave up the ball six times in the first five minutes, which catalyzed UCLA’s 17-0 run to start the game.

We can’t play from our heels,” head coach Jerod Haase said. Offensively, obviously, we came back and turned the ball over and weren’t aggressive. And on the defensive end, there was literally no ball pressure. We just took shots for 20 minutes.

Even after sophomore forward Harrisons Ingrams at the post to break Stanford’s scoreless streak, the Bruins’ aggressive ball-screen defense caused Stanford problems in the half court. Despite shooting a respectable 43% from the field, the Cardinal shot 12 fewer than UCLA in the first half, largely due to their nine turnovers.

On the other side of the court, UCLA was also able to generate an effective offense thanks to the play of forwards Amari Bailey and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Both players topped the scoreboard during the half, racking up 15 points apiece. . The Bruins also received production from star point guard Tyger Campbell, who had 10 points. Overall, UCLA shot 63% from the field in the first half.

While UCLA’s press defense was effective early on in creating turnovers, it also allowed Stanford to get several easy baskets late in the first half. Senior striker James Keefe capitalized on those opportunities, tallying nine points in the first half, nearly four above his 5.3 season average.

However, the Bruins were able to hold on to the lead they had built through their offensive play, and by halftime they had a massive 50-29 lead.

Despite the large deficit, the Cardinal refused to fold in the second half. A 9-0 run, a stretch in which senior forward Spencer Jones scored seven straight points, saw Stanford cut the lead to just 12. But thanks to an offensive push, the Bruins were able to again extend their lead to 21.

Stanford hit back in a huge way, increasing ball pressure on defense while keeping their composure and distributing the ball more on offense. The Cardinal hit six threes in the second half while also forcing thirteen turnovers.

They just started to pressure us, Jaquez remarked. We could have folded under that pressure – we made a few turnovers but we made up for it with our defense and trying to get some great shots.

With less than five minutes remaining, Stanford cut their deficit to 66-58. However, Jaquez Jr. came through in key places, scoring two field goals to secure the Bruins victory.

By the end of the game, the 6-foot-6 forward had 27 points, leading all scorers. Bailey and Campbell followed with 19 and 17 points, respectively. For Stanford, Spencer Jones led the way with 18 points, while graduate student guard Michael Jones trailed with 10 points.

Next, Stanford will face Arizona State (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12) on the road in Tempe, Arizona before taking a 12-day break. After the stoppage of play, the Cardinal will return home to face Green Bay (0-7, 0-1 Horizon).

The tip against Arizona State is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT Sunday.