This Andy Warhol Bad Vintage T-Shirt Is A Time Machine





I’m an army kid. In 1979, when I was 14, I moved to Central America and lived on base. I would go to the public library to read to believe magazine, you couldn’t buy it there and learn about new-wave and punk music. I started with Blondie, then I continued with David Bowie, the Velvet Underground, the Ramones. They were the dream people that I adored from afar. I’ve lived my life wishing I was somewhere else; I wanted to be cool, like them. Debbie Harry was my favorite. And there was this picture of her in a T-shirt for the movie Andy WarholsBad, about an agency of bad people doing bad things for other bad people. They throw a baby out the window. They’re trying to kill someone’s dog. It’s just really, really sick. But it’s also the ultimate t-shirt. It looks like a rock t-shirt, but it’s actually a movie t-shirt worn by my favorite rock star. You can feel the Warhol-ness. It is the emblem of a scene in a New York that I have never been able to experience firsthand. For people who love vintage t-shirts and I have a holy grail. So, once back in the US, I looked everywhere for it. I finally found it in the 90s, at a store called Lo-Fi in West Hollywood. I paid $450 for it, which was an exorbitant sum for a t-shirt at the time. But there was no hesitation. My credit card was out. I want that. It’s mine. It looks like a rock t-shirt, but it’s actually a movie t-shirt worn by my favorite rock star. I will never wear it. I would panic if I ever had to wash it. So he lives on a shelf. But this Warhol shirt is just perfect. Perfect, perfect, perfect. I think things have personal value when you get them in real time. I have a Siouxsie and the Banshees T-shirt that I bought in 1982 when I was in high school in the United States. It’s a beauty. Yet there’s something else in a shirt that represents something you haven’t done in real time, something you wish you could have done if you were a little older, a little cooler, a little luckier geographically. I have now lived in New York for 35 years. I did a lot of cool things. I have met many of my heroes. But it all happened after that ’70s sweet spot. I didn’t experience that, but at least I can, theoretically, dress the part. Because I have this thing, this T-shirt with magic time machine powers, which brings me back to my dream New York. This story appears in the WINTER 2022/2023 ISSUE of Esquire

