Fashion
Comfort wear: office wear is no longer strictly formal as the hybrid work model becomes common post-pandemic
A lasting effect of Covid-19 has been a wardrobe overhaul. Loungewear sets and casual wear like pajamas have become the trend of the season, even long after the pandemic showed signs of ebbing. Several comfort clothing brands have been launched while high-profile players have started to advertise heavily for their loungewear sets for work-from-home schedules. However, when the offices reopened, the cabinets again demanded a makeover. But what lasted two years seems to have become a habit of comfort clothes.
Many professionals agree that office wear is no longer strictly formal as the hybrid work model becomes mainstream and the comfort factor takes hold.
Designer Suneet Varma says: I agree that office wear has become quite casual in recent years. Coming out of the pandemic, people are working from home and they understand the idea of comfort and that suits me. I don’t think it’s important to be dressed formally all the time, you can be dressed casually as long as your demeanor and decorum are formal.
Varma says a casual approach to workplace dress doesn’t necessarily mean a casual approach to work as well. Because you’re in a work environment, where you have to perform and deliver and have responsibility and I think when people wear casual clothes, like sweatpants and t-shirts, something loose and comfortable , it does not necessarily mean that they also abandon their responsibilities. So as long as your decorum is formal and up to par, you can dress casual, he adds.
Also read: Verses and some conversations: Upcoming festival in nation’s capital set to celebrate Punjabi poetry and Sufism
Last year, clothing brand Vero Moda launched its first-ever loungewear and comfortwear collection called Ease. In November last year, Indian shoe brand Needledust also launched a collection of block heels with comfort, glamor and minimalism in mind, in collaboration with fluid and minimalist fashion label Sand by Shirin. Another Indian brand Jisora, which was launched during the pandemic to meet the needs of convenience-seeking consumers, recorded over Rs 12 crore in revenue in April this year.
However, as Myntra observed a 300% growth in the lingerie and loungewear segment in 2020, it signals that formal shopping is back with the reopening of offices. But wearing formal clothes in a casual and comfortable style like casual shirt, loose kurta set for women and so on seems to be the way to go.
No longer suitable
Overall there has been a change in the way men dress. Artists like Harry Styles and Ranveer Singh embraced fluid fashion while sporting jewelry like pearls and clothing like skirts.
The change has also been in the casual approach to menswear, particularly after offices resumed following the Covid-19 pandemic. Rising temperatures and the hybrid work model also led to the end of the wetsuit era. Office outfits are more casual, and the casual look reflects the true personality more than ever.
Designer Kunal Rawals’ new Dear Men collection, which was recently showcased at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Fashion Week, was inspired by cultural and traditional influences from India. The collection can be worn down, mixed or matched, or even at work, pointing to garments that not only match one’s own personality, but also provide comfort and are versatile.
Men’s clothing has evolved with the pandemic. It’s all about personal style and comfort and no one style fits all, says designer Anju Modi. Some prefer bright colors, others indulge in colors. Fashion and design innovations in menswear these days have also undergone a transformation. There is the freedom to wear any style with more experimentation in menswear. Like dhoti salwar or hooded pants or pathani pants, Modi adds.
Siddharth R Dungarwal, Founder of Snitch, an online menswear brand, adds, “Particularly in a country driven by its societal values and trends, it is essential to understand and recognize that modern Indian men are changing societal perceptions of fashion as a means of self-expression. This is the evolved era of fashion, where what you wear says a lot about who you are, what you do and how you feel about yourself. yourself. After all, it is a fact that modern Indian men are redefining what it means to be fashionable.
