Kate Middleton makes a bold fashion statement in a rented $91 dress

Royals! They are like us. At least this time.

Kate Middleton showed up at the 2022 Earthshot Awards on Friday in a rental dress from rental platform HURR.

Awards gala attendees were asked to focus on sustainability or wear something recycled or vintage for their red carpet look, and the Princess of Wales was right on the theme.

Kate’s dress was by designer Solace London. You can rent the Sabina dresstoo, as it sells for $91 to $238.

She paired the dress with a necklace from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales, with matching earrings and a pair of sparkling silver shoes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was filmed Friday at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

The ceremony was filmed Friday at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

Attendees of the awards ceremony on the green and non-red carpet included Mr. Robot star Rami Malek, presenter Clara Amfo, lost actor Daniel Dae Kim and singers Chloe x Halle, all of whom spoke with HuffPost of what they wore and how it related to sustainability. theme of the ceremony.

We were all reusing our outfits, which you don’t usually see in our work, Malek said with a smile and a laugh, before heading to the ceremony.

Kim added that he was wearing a tuxedo that I had owned for some time and had made the choice not to buy anything new.

Daniel Dae Kim arrives at the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Daniel Dae Kim arrives at the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales chat with actor Rami Malek backstage after the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales chat with actor Rami Malek backstage after the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Chloe x Halle also went all out with the theme and told HuffPost that their dresses were meant to represent Earth, water, greenery, and earth.

It was really fun to follow that theme, Chloe said, while Halle added that the two wore old dresses.

It means so much to us to be here with Earthshot, Halle added. Me and my sister have been vegan for 11 years, so this whole post rings really true to who we try to be as individuals.

The story continues

Amfo, who was presenting at the ceremony for the second consecutive year, was decked out in beautiful jewelry by Anabela Chan, an enduring designer who produces lab-grown gemstones.

I’m also wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, which I’ve had for a while, Amfo added. And of course, as we know, Vivienne Westwood has been vocal about protecting the planet for over 30 years.

Chloe and Halle Bailey together on the green carpet.

Chloe and Halle Bailey together on the green carpet.

Amfo wore a Vivienne Westwood dress with enduring jewelry by Anabela Chan.

Amfo wore a Vivienne Westwood dress with enduring jewelry by Anabela Chan.

At the awards show itself, audiences also got to see the Princess of Wales, Shailene Woodley, Malek and Catherine OHara present awards, with performances by Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Chloe x Halle, and a creepy spectacle by Ellie Goulding.

The five Earthshot Awards winners were also announced at the ceremony, covering all five categories: Clean Our Air, Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

Each of the winners Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kheyti, Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef, Notpla and 44.01 will receive $1.2 million to continue their work.

Ellie Goulding on the Earthshot Green Carpet.

Ellie Goulding on the Earthshot Green Carpet.

Before the awards, the Prince of Wales wrote an exclusive essay for HuffPost why he was thrilled to bring the Earthshot Prize to the United States and why he remains a stubborn optimist about the future of the planet.

I believe in the power of human ingenuity and am thrilled to bring the Earthshot Prize to the United States, he wrote. This week in Boston, we want to demonstrate what we can all do to help set the world on a path to a stable climate where communities, nature and oceans thrive in harmony.

The Prince added: “In this critical decade, I urge you all to be optimistic, to support game changers and to believe in the power of human ingenuity.

See more photos from the royal visit to Boston below:

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Boston – Day 1

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Boston – Day 1

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speakers Corner near City Hall on Wednesday.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston on Wednesday.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO via Getty Images

Royal watchers await the arrival of William and Kate at City Hall Plaza in Boston.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeted at the airport by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren Baker.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

A fan holds a sign as they wait for the Prince and Princess of Wales to kick off the Earthshot celebrations at Speakers Corner near City Hall.

Pool via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William meet Mayor Michelle Wu and her family at Boston City Hall.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston.

Winslow Townson via Getty Images

The couple sat courtside at a Boston Celtics game just hours after touching down in the city.

Related…