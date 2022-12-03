3 Reasons Evansville Men’s Basketball Lost to Northern Iowa

Saturday followed a similar story: a sluggish start, then a rally to make the game competitive before finally letting it slip away. The University of Evansville men’s basketball team got off to a near-perfect start to the second half, using a 14-2 run to take the lead from Northern Iowa.

But the Panthers largely kept the game out of reach from the first moments.

The Purple Aces suffered their third straight loss, losing 72-55 to UNI in Cedar Falls, Iowa. UE hasn’t won a real game on the road since opening the season in Miami, Ohio and remains winless in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Although the Aces cut the Panthers’ lead to six in the second half, the trend remained the same. If EU hadn’t played as badly as they did at the start, going into half-time with an 18-point deficit, the result might have been different.

Yet another loss came in the same way as many others. The Aces never led on their way to their first wire-to-wire loss of the season. The loss was the EU’s fourth in double digits.

Here are three reasons why the Aces are now 2-8 overall.

Trends have continued throughout

UE’s effective field goal rate of 41.6% was the lowest on the KenPom-era program at the start of the day, then the Aces shot 37%, including 4 for 21 from the line. 3 points. A bad shot was history throughout the first 10 games.

I think we got some good quality shots throughout the game. We obviously didn’t do the ones we needed, open 3s, EU coach David Ragland said in his post-match radio interview. The right rhythm, the right shots. The guys are playing extremely hard, always getting good stuff.

UE have been competitive defensively, which has shielded some of their offensive shortcomings. During those two MVC games, however, the defense slipped. Southern Illinois shot 50% from deep at Ford Center on Wednesday and UNI 40% from the 3-point line on Saturday.

The Aces had seven assists for 11 turnovers. The Panthers had 17 assists and 11 turnovers. The movement of the ball stagnates.

Last match:Purple Aces don’t have much to say about loss to Southern Illinois

Prior to the start of conference games, UE was competitive in every contest. These first two in the Valley? The Aces were only really competitive in the second half against UNI. By the time it started, they were already trailing 18.

(UNI) caught fire, Ragland said. They were ready to go, they made some good shots.

Bowen Born scored 29 points for the Panthers. UE held it to seven in the second half, but the Aces struggled against players like Born who can get out and hit 3-pointers. The EU is ranked No. 287 nationally in perimeter defense, according to KenPom.

He’s a good player. He’s small in stature, but he’s got a big heart, Ragland said. They punched us in the mouth early. The start can take you, and they had a great start.

UE beat the Panthers 35-34 in the second half but can’t seem to find any consistency.

We got into the positive after the first run (of UNI), Ragland said, but just not enough four-minute games set up to really get us past the top.

Missing pieces: EU were without top scorers

Forward Yacine Toumi missed Saturday for health and safety protocols, and his absence was felt immediately. He did not travel with the team to Iowa.

Although Toumi didn’t shoot a good clip from deep, he has the ability to hit threes and the Aces obviously missed his inside presence. UE was passed 42-31 and outscored 34-30 in the paint.

It came after Friday’s news when UE announced that junior guard Blaise Beauchamp had left the program, meaning the Aces were without two of their top three scorers. Beauchamp was one of the Aces’ biggest 3-point threats despite ranking EU No. 344 out of 363 Division I teams in 3-point percentage.

Without those two offensive candles, UE gave extra time to those who weren’t regularly featured. Chris Moncrief played a career-high 17 minutes and had some bright moments, particularly on the defensive end, showing he could benefit from more action.

Chris Moncrief is more than ready, Ragland said. I think he really helped us with his energy and effort. In fact, replacing him really helped stop the run in the first half.

Outside of Moncrief, who Ragland said had worked his way into the regular rotation at the multi-team event in Savannah, Georgia, no one got many extra minutes. Logan McIntire only played four while Zaveion Chism-Okoh and walk-on Cameron Gehlhausen saw no ground.

And after?

The Aces have three more non-conference games at home against Campbell and then at Ball State before hosting Bellarmine before fully diving into MVC play.

EU have played stronger against non-league opponents so far but the second half against UNI could be promising. Aces need to build momentum before the valley slate is all that remains.

EU has shown, time and time again, that it can compete. The Aces beat UNI in the second half, played well for much of it against St. Louis and probably should have left Savannah with more than one win. The key, as has been the case since UE left the floor against Miami, is to overcome the similar history and put together a complete performance.

Just with the whole team playing confident, playing free, playing for each other, keep competing,” Ragland said. Just give us opportunities to put this thing together and string together some wins.