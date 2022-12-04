Ready for Winter: 12 Fashion and Hair Trends from K-Pop Stars

Winter suddenly hit South Korea, with autumn quickly turning into winter in the blink of an eye. But when it comes to fashion, it looks like K-pop celebrities are ready to brave the cold in style. Here are the on-trend accessories and statement pieces celebrities wear to stay warm while looking cool.

Classic black jackets

Always the trendsetters, Jenny and Crystal were seen in the basic upholstery of winters, but they added a different vibe to their looks. Jennie wore a head-to-toe Chanel outfit in a semi-cropped jacket that looked simple and elegant, while Krystal attended an event for the brand in a sleek leather jacket that looked both sporty and chic.

Another favorite outerwear is the sheepskin coat that Lim Nayeong, Location, and model Yang Ha Yeong were seen wearing it. It can instantly dress up any outfit and will surely keep you warm!

Neutro Leggings

You might have noticed the recent Y2K trend that K-pop stars seem to be loving these days. Styles from the late 90s to 2000s are coming back into fashion with updated styling. The schoolgirl look of SES at the time is revisited in a high teen style that mixes luxury designer brands and trendy streetwear.

A key piece from the year 2000 that stood out this season are the leggings that the members of TWICE and NewJeans rocked. It was also worn by Jennie in one of her solo scenes from the NOIRPINK world Tour.

childhood nostalgia

Tops from the JW Anderson x Run Hany collection are a popular choice for Susie and sandara parkthat brighten up the dark and cold winter!

Korean international DJ Peggy Gou

Meanwhile, Sanrio’s character Kuromi may be cute and tiny, but he makes a huge statement with Minnie and Sakura!

fuzzy hats

The trend for oversized snow hats continues with its many variations, with many stars passing control of the vibe in this unique helmet.

Jang Won Young, Chaewon, Giselle, Jennie, hyominHuh Yunjin

snow boots

Snow boots inside? Why not? Extra warm and fluffy fleece and faux fur boots are added to glamorous outfits for the perfect contrast as seen on KARA. Heo Young Ji, aespaand NewJeans!

old looking

Whether as a set or alone, the elegant vintage costume look never goes out of style. Seo-Hyun and Lee Hi both look smart and pretty in colorful jackets that add a pop of bright color to dark winter looks.

Matching suits

The matching suit is always a great choice for that effortless, sexless style. Bored styled his suit with a sporty fleece jacket and suede boots for a sporty cool vibe, while YooAS coat had unique details, so she kept it minimal and stylish!

Hair Inspos for Winter

Different shades of blonde

Fancy a big hairstyle change this winter? (G)I-DLE offers you its palette of blonde colors that you can choose from!

short and sweet

If you want to keep it chic and effortless this winter, Hyunathe sand taeyeonWispy bob cuts might just be the style for you.

elegant ribbon

Jisoo seems to have made the black ribbon hair clip style one of her signature looks, making her look even more like a princess. It’s a great way to add a subtle yet sophisticated touch to your hairstyle!

Blunt bangs

If you have long hair and want to keep it, but still want something new, try blunt bangs!

YejiSuzy, Hyein

Excellent

Top knots are the easiest way to look cute and cool, as seen on YooA, Danielle, Minnie and Lisa. They all look like real dolls in this original and fun hairstyle!

Hi Soompiers! Which of these winter trends do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!

DianeP_Kimis an English magazine and online publisher based in South Korea. She has authored a K-pop style book published by Skyhorse Publications, New York, including her second book, BTS Bible. Check it out on Amazon, follow her on Instagram @dianne_panda.