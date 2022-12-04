Willow Springs Gardens Hosts 14th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Festival





WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has begun. With 22 days until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens is wasting no time spreading holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashioned Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14 years, Willow Springs Gardens has held its traditional festival to get adults and children into the holiday spirit. Its old-fashioned Christmas decorations and trees, and activities, said Jeannie Henaman, a volunteer at the Christmas festival. Stations full of Christmas crafts and activities for kids were lined up on tables at the event venue. Cookie decorating is at your own pace, Henaman said. Children take full advantage of everything available to decorate their crafts. The event organizers said the crafts are a way for children to dive into their creativity. It puts you in the Christmas mood, Henaman said. About fifteen volunteer elves helped the children make cookies and decorate gingerbread houses. It’s for the community. Bringing people together for a family spirit. Get to know yourself, Henaman said. This is the first year that the festival has collected non-perishable food items to donate to Centraide. It brings people together. Slows them down a bit, Henaman said. Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsaw.com/2022/12/03/willow-springs-gardens-host-14th-annual-old-fashion-christmas-festival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos