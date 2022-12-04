Dior Men Pre-Fall 2023 Men’s Collection





Halfway down, a long line of men began to climb a desert cliff, with the Great Pyramid of Giza, the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World, in the backdrop. Darkness had fallen. The desert wind cooperated, whipping their pale, trailing muslin scarves, asymmetrical capes and half-kilts as they climbed the slope. There were, significantly, 75 of them. Dressed in clothes that felt cool, stylishly edgy, sensibly utilitarian and grounded in terms of accessories, each model embodied Kim Jones’ multi-code, yet highly salable menswear design method for Dior Men. He calculates the meaning of everything, all the time. There were 75 models, because that’s the number of years since the great couturier founded his house in Paris in 1947. A deep inspiration about the greatness of the occasion. It’s crazy to think about the normalization of the traveling luxury fashion show phenomenon. The escalating prestige destination competition that took place this year, through December, can be said to have been won (at least for today) by Kim Jones. The bagging of Egypt, ancient and modern, was quite an exercise in diplomacy. On this auspicious night, Jones wisely chose to avoid any overt references to pharaohs or Egyptian archaeology. Instead, he talked about how he looked skyward for various star-related references. In fact, I was looking at two things. The ancient Egyptians were obsessed with astronomy, and Monsieur Dior was obsessed with stars and astrology. And, he added, when I go to the desert, I look at the sky. From there, it sparked elements of retro-futurism and up-to-date scientific interests/a kind of elevation of its own. I always liked Dune, which was really the first of science fiction. And we worked with NASA on some of the more technical prints. There were desert boots with 3D printed toe guards that looked like they had manifested from a computer game. Two multimedia helmets with tinted visors looked like they were built with Space X’s future trips to Mars in mind. All of the leggings he showed could theoretically complete the kit. But with Kim Jones, designing for Dio Men is almost like playing trendy 3D chess. Somehow, Christian, the long-dead fashion designer, is still around. Archaeological research in the archives has revealed the fact that a dress named Cairo passed through the haute couture salon of the 1947 New Look collection that made Christian Dior’s name. It was not just a whim on the part of Diors soon after, 10 Egyptian companies were granted permission to distribute his designs, helping to fuel the company’s explosive commercial growth in the 1950s. Either way, Jones has been meaning to infuse his menswear with ideas from Dior’s women’s archives for quite a while now. There’s an obvious transfer from Dior’s famous Junon petal ball gown into a few beaded-edge embroidered waistcoats. Less obvious, but very chic, are all of the Joness transfers of Dior’s signature dove-grey stitching. All of the gray half-kilts he showed are cut on the bias, worn over skinny fitted pants. Was there anything very slightly ancient Egyptian about them? A little punk? We do not care? Jones’ ability to play intelligibly and broadly with modern global sensibilities deftly avoids any obvious cultural citation.

