Soundstorm 2022 festival wears Bani Beast taps into traditional Saudi fashion, while Bruno Mars and DJ Khaled excite audiences
So if you’re in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia right now and you love music, you know that the MDLBeast Soundstorm music festival is happening, and chances are that Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled and DJs Europeans from Hardwell to David Guetta are on your radar. Over 750,000 people are expected to attend the entire festival, and it has brought much needed relaxation after the past two years.
But, one thing you might not realize, festival fashion is a big part of MDLBeast Soundstorm with the Beast money clothing line. The line includes streetwear and loungewear styles because some of us wonder: what’s the right music festival outfit?
The eco label lends a Bedouin touch to functional outerwear, while being firmly rooted in desert traditions and nomadism. T-shirts, hoodies, outerwear and accessories are made with environmentally friendly textiles.
Young people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia) like to mix traditional clothes and modernize them. Farwas are traditional Saudi coats that are also found throughout the Gulf region. They encompass contemporary designs and are oversized and essential for the winter months. At the festival, spectators wear Minimal Farwa ($359), Functional Farwa ($409), and Modular Farwa ($474). Bani Beast notes that from our heritage we incorporate modern minimalism, modularity and fabrics, and this inspires traditional silhouettes and prints.
Hoodies are another festival wearing apparel. The Night Beast Hoodie in Black is $106 and a nod to the night side of the festival. Scarves are a big part of Saudi life, and the tribe’s scarves in royal blue on citadel blue or citadel blue on green cost $44. Beanies and baseball caps are part of the accessories collection.
With over two hundred regional and international artists, Soundstorm is no mean feat. It’s been known as the Coachella of the Middle East, from the music acts, to the street art scene seen around the festival grounds, to the food. Over the past few years, the festival has passed on people being harassed, but organizers have taken a stronger stance to educate, prevent, and support resources to prevent this.
Functioning December 1-3rd in the desert outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Soundstorm. On the first night, Myriam Fares, Post Malone, who sang some of his best hits like rock star, Sunflowerand Better now- and Hardwell took to the Big Beast stage, while Emerald and Butch took to the UG 3 stage.
I think the music scene in Saudi Arabia can get really, really big. It’s the fastest growing market on Spotify and a lot of people here are under 35, so I think dance music will play a very big part in that growth. Having festivals like Soundstorm helps a lot, and I think we were at the start of a really big dance music revolution here, Hardwell commented in notes.
Last night Egyptian legend Amr Diab, Luciano, DJ Khaled and friends (Future, Rick Ross, TI, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe) and Peggy Gou all hit the Big Beast stage. While Afrojack, Adam Beyer and Cosmicat have moved on to other stages.
The opening night proceedings set the stage for our flagship event to shine once again, captivating audiences, inspiring new artists and showcasing limitless music, power and potential in the process, continues Hardwell. .
Tonight, Bruno Mars took to the Big Beast stage singing hits like That’s what I like and Magic 24K. David Guetta, nominated for a Grammy with Bebe Rexha, also took the stage after Bruno Mars.
For MDLBeast, behind-the-scenes preparations began as soon as our 2021 edition wrapped, and we were thrilled with the incredible atmosphere and turnout on Thursday night, noted event CEO Ramadan Alharatani. Soundstorm is the embodiment of a vision to bring together global stars, regional talent and music enthusiasts for a unique regional show in Saudi Arabia.
Daily tickets start at $39, while three-day tickets are $90; and the VIB package includes free food and drink, the VIB lounge and the VIB viewing area cost $1,783.
It’s clear that KSA is making a place for itself at the music industry table, leaving its mark on the international music scene saying, we have a place here too and we can do what other international markets are also doing in terms of festival. They clearly have the numbers and attract regional and international festival-goers. Maybe not as many as Coachella, but the projected 100,000 isn’t bad at all. The engagement of the Bani Beast festival clothing store, glitter lounge, countless food stalls, lounges and pop-ups indicates that Saudis are doing something right in the realm of art and culture.
