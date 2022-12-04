Rita Ora Bares It All in See-Through Dress at Glamorous London Party





RITA Ora bared it all in a see-through dress on a glamorous night out in London – as she posed for Instagram snaps. The Hot Right Now singer showed off her incredible figure in the dress, wearing only black panties underneath. 4 Rita looked glamorous in a see-through dress Credit: Splash 4 She showed off her enviable figure in the dress Credit: Splash Rita, 32, barely covered her assets in the sheer dress, which draped her chest to reveal her cleavage. The singer pouted sultryly at the camera in the snaps, before turning to show off her peachy behind just in her underwear. She revealed her multitude of back tattoos in the dress, pulling her hair back in a sleek hairstyle and opting for a glamorous makeup palette. Rita hid her hair under the hood of her dress, which had holes cut out all over it, and revealed her black thong underneath. She completed her look with chunky silver rings and bracelets, as she posed for a close-up while laughing towards the camera. The singer also sported nails to match, with silver detailing as she revealed her hand tattoos in a final snap. Her friends and fans rushed to the comments section to rave about her latest look, calling her “stunning” and “hot.” It comes after Rita got the celebrity lick of her own postage stamp in her native Kosovo, as she posed for more incredible snaps. The star was born in Pristina in what is now Kosovo, the second youngest country in the world to declare independence from Serbia in 2008. Kosovo Post General Manager Faete Kadiu said: She gave us so many beautiful moments and endless pride with songs, performances and great concerts. May this beautiful stamp also be a symbolic gift from Kosovo to our singer, on this special day for her, for her extraordinary contribution to our country and our nation. Rita was appointed Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo in 2015. It comes as the star celebrated her 32nd birthday and opted to curb her partying ways. Rather than snapping pictures until the early hours, The Sun can reveal the newly health-conscious star has arranged an intimate dinner party at his newly refurbished North London home and a low-key trip to see Fontains DC perform. A source said: “Rita Oracan continues to party harder than most of us, but over the past few years she has cut down on her alcohol intake and is now focusing on health and fitness. “For her birthday this year, she had dinner at home with family and close friends before heading to a concert with her sister.” 4 Rita stunned as she made her way to London Credit: Getty 4 Rita went to an event in the impressive dress Credit: The Mega Agency

