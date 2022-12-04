WATCH: Ahead of Navy Day, Eastern Naval Command wraps up dress rehearsal | Latest India News

Ahead of Navy Day celebrations on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh’s largest city, a video of Eastern Naval Commands’ dress rehearsals has been shared on social media. The final rehearsals for the event ended on Friday at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam. This is the first time the celebrations will be held outside of New Delhi.

Read also | Aircraft integration with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

#LOOK | Andhra Pradesh: Final rehearsals in full dress for the Eastern Naval Command ended yesterday at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam. The Command will observe Navy Day on December 4 in Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/nHOUE6nmP7 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

President Draupadi Murmu will be the guest of honor at the show of the country’s combat prowess. Navy Day is observed every year on December 4 to celebrate the Navy’s victory in Operation Trident during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. During the operation, the Indian Navy managed to cause heavy damage to several Pakistani ships while bombarding the port of Karachi on 4 December.

Read also | India is still pursuing the case of eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar

It was also the first time an anti-ship missile vessel was used in an operation. In a stellar role, the navy sank four Pakistani ships and damaged fuel deposits in the Port of Karachi. The day honors the 300 soldiers who lost their lives during the operation and the approximately 700 who were injured.

At the event, India’s maritime capabilities would be showcased through warships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Commands. . The event will begin with a wreath laying ceremony at the Victory at Sea War Memorial on Beach Road by the Commanding Officer Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta of Naval Command East, the report said. PTI news agency. The event will end with a sunset ceremony and the illumination of the ships at anchor.

(With PTI entries)