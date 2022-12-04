The first victory comes in spectacular fashion

Next game: Cleveland State 08/12/2022 | 11 a.m. CMU Sports Properties Radio Network 08 Dec. (Thu) / 11 a.m. Cleveland State

MONT PLEASANT, Mich. Not to exaggerate, but this could turn out to be a make-or-break point of the season for Central Michigan’s women’s basketball team.

First-year student Sidney Harris made three free throws with less than a second left on Saturday, lifting the Chippewas to a thrilling and dramatic 66-65 non-conference win over North Dakota State at McGuirk Arena.

It was CMU’s first win of the season, and it came against a 6-1 19-ranked side.ein the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll.

“I was just really proud of the fight we showed,” the CMU coach said Heather Osterle , whose team (1-6) entertains Cleveland State on Thursday, Dec. 8 (11 a.m.). “Huge win for us. It takes a bit of the pressure off because now we know we can pull games off. It gives us some confidence.”

The Chippes trailed by a whopping 12 points in the first half and led nine points, 39-30, at halftime. The Bisons outscored CMU, 21-10, in the third quarter and led by eight, 57-49, with less than eight minutes left.

But CMU hung on and cut their deficit to two, 65-63, on a Nadège Jean layup with 1:11 to go, setting the stage for the dramatic end.

Harris’ 3-point attempt with 4 seconds remaining missed the mark. The Bison bounced back and called timeout. First year student at CMU Taylor Anderson then forced a turnover as the Bison tried to get the ball in.

With 2.8 seconds remaining, the Chippewas handed the ball to Harris some 35 seconds from the basket. She was fouled on her 3-point attempt and made it to the free throw line, where she calmly swept away all three attempts.

Harris, who hit 88.9% of his free throw tries this season, finished with 21 points after scoring a career-high 27 a week ago in a 78-66 loss to Tulane at the Cancun Challenge .

“We knew we were getting an impact player when we signed her,” Oesterle said of Harris, who leads CMU with 15 points per game. “She’s got the composure of a junior or a senior at the end of the game. There’s no one else in the line that I would want at that point.”

First year guard Bridget Utberg added 11 points and senior guard Anika Weekes had 10 for the Chippewas. Karrington Gordon came off the CMU bench to grab a career-high 11 rebounds in just over 12 minutes. The Chippewas edged the Bison, 37-32.

It was indeed a victory of confidence for a CMU team looking for a spark and some cohesion with so many new faces and personalities.

“We needed this win as a team,” Harris said. “It showed how much we have improved in training and how hard we are working every day. We have all the pieces; we just have to put them together.

“I think we overtook them. We went more to the ground. Going into this game, our coaches told us why we lose these games is that these teams end up overtaking us, and I have the felt like we went out and were dogs for 40 minutes and we just wanted it more than them.”

It was a point of attention, Oesterle said, since the Chippewas returned from Cancun last week.

“I wasn’t the nicest person in the world this week, and I had to make that clear to them so it could lead to wins and I think they saw that today,” he said. she declared. “I think we’re just getting used to playing with each other. It was going to take a minute with all the new pieces.

“We had to go back to winning the 50-50, (doing) the tenacity games, and that’s how we’re going to beat people, outplaying them.”