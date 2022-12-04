Major Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo to open its first physical store





Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. will open its first physical outlet in Tokyo in mid-December exclusively to offer free style advice to customers, the company said. The new store will not sell clothes, but professional stylists will recommend items to customers based on their fashion preferences and concerns. The store will be reserved for the exclusive use of each customer for more than two consecutive hours. It will accept four to five visitors a day for now, with the aim of offering the service to around 1,000 people a year, according to the company. The store, named “niaulab”, includes the Japanese word “niau”, which means “to fit or adapt”. It will have over 700 articles and will use artificial intelligence to make suggestions. Zozo Inc. Chairman and CEO Kotaro Sawada (C) poses for a photo in Tokyo on November 9, 2022. (Kyodo) The AI ​​uses some 13 million pieces of outfit coordination data obtained from the company’s fashion app, Zozo said. The store will be located in Tokyo’s high-end Omotesando shopping district and will begin accepting reservations through the Line messaging app on December 16, the same day the store is scheduled to open. “A good fit can only be provided based on a person’s face, style and inner character,” Zozo President and CEO Kotaro Sawada told a press conference in Tokyo. November 9. “We want to take advantage of face-to-face opportunities to deliver our services,” he said. Zozo intends to leverage what it learns from the brick-and-mortar store to provide more accurate style advice to customers buying clothes online.

