Hailey Bieber wears low-cut sequin dress for Art Basel event in Miami – Hollywood Life

Image credit: VAEM / BACKGRID Hailey Bieber, 26, was a magnificent sight to behold on Friday night. The model attended an Art Basel party and dinner in Miami, Florida and wore a black sequined sleeveless knee-length dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with matching strappy heels and wore a silver necklace and matching bracelet while her long hair was loose and parted in the middle. More about Hailey Baldwin Hailey also carried a green handbag as she walked past onlookers and cameras outside the party venue. Her natural-looking makeup was spot on and she looked confident as she gazed at others before finally getting into a vehicle. In addition to the paparazzi photos, Hailey shared some of her own instagram photos of the eventful night as well as videos which showed her posing in a mirror and fixing her hair. I love you Miami, said one of his captions. go to sleep until Christmas, she wrote in the other. It didn’t take long for her followers to share comments in response to the posts. Gorgeous, one follower wrote while another wrote, UM Wow. Buddy Kylie Jenner, who was also at the event, responded with two comments, one of which she grew up in!!! she is sexy!!!! and yes Hailey my sexy little witch. In addition to Hailey and Kylie, who wore a black cutout dress to the party, the other celebrities in attendance were Kylie’s boyfriend. Travis Scottwho played alongside 50 cents, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Serena Williams, and more. Kim wore a flattering black crop top and leather pants with pointed heels while Khloe wore a black tank top and camouflage pants. Serena looked epic in a white dress and matching heels. Hot Items Currently trendy now



When Haileys isn’t seducing on solo outings, she’s doing it with her hubby justin bieber. The lovebirds recently stepped out holding hands and looked amazing. She wore a red off-the-shoulder sweater dress and black boots with white socks, and he wore a black hoodie, jeans, white sneakers and a pink knit cap. They enjoyed dinner at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu, CA with a friend Kendall Jenner. Related link Related: Justin & Hailey Biebers Romance Timeline: From Friendship to Dating and Marriage

