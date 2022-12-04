Fashion
No. 1 Georgia wins SEC title over No. 14 LSU in dominant fashion
With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the standings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt the best team heading into the college football playoffs, dismantling the No. 11 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday.
Stetson Bennett threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar playoff performance, while Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs an early spark with a one-on-one play that turned a blocked basket seemingly harmless in a 96-yard touchdown.
Not that fortuitous breaks were necessary, but Georgia (13-0, No. 1 CFP) grabbed a big one when a deflected pass bounced off an LSU receiver’s helmet and ended up being caught by the Bulldogs, setting up a score that contributed to a 35-10 halftime lead.
LSU’s hopes of robbing the defending national champions of their first SEC title since 2017 were further dampened by quarterback Jayden Daniels who injured his right ankle late in the first half. Not that substitute Garrett Nussmeier played badly. He guided the Tigers (9-4, No. 14 CFP) to three touchdowns in the second half.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
It wasn’t enough.
Georgia heading to the playoffs secured a trip back to Atlanta for a de facto semifinal home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just 75 miles from its Athens campus. The Bulldogs have already played twice this season in the futuristic stadium, routing Oregon in the season opener and passing the Tigers in front of a predominantly red and black crowd.
LSU’s outside hopes of crushing the four-team playoff field were dashed a week ago by a stunning loss at Texas A&M, one of several upsets that will give the selection committee much to ponder before its announcement. sunday.
Tennessee and Clemson also ruined their playoff hopes with losses late in the regular season, while Southern California’s No. 4 is likely out after being knocked out by Utah in the game for the Pac-12 title on Friday.
Just as the SEC game began, No. 3 TCU lost to Kansas State in overtime for the Big 12 Championship, further obscuring a playoff picture that suddenly looks much more favorable for Kansas State. No. 5 Ohio and No. 6 Alabama.
No matter who’s in the top flight, Georgia is firmly determined to become the first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2011-12, having won all but one game this season by double-digit margins.
The Bulldogs have shown that they are more than a group of talented athletes. They are an intelligent and well trained group.
NOPE. 13 KANSAS STATE STUNS NO. 3 TCU IN THE BIG 12 OT THRILLER CHAMPIONSHIP
Late in the first quarter, LSU’s 32-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Nazir Stackhouse who burst through the middle of the line. The ball rolled until it came to rest at the Georgia 4-yard line with Smith hovering above, watching the field.
As the dejected Tigers headed for their sideline, thinking the game was over, Smith suddenly picked up the ball and took off the other way. With a convoy of about half a dozen teammates and not an LSU player in sight, Smith sprinted to the end zone to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.
After LSU quickly tied Daniels’ 53-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte, Bennett took control.
The sixth-year senior, a former walk-on who was the offensive MVP in Georgia’s two playoff wins a year ago, hit for four TD passes in less than 15 minutes: 3 yards to Brock Bowers, 22 yards to Ladd McConkey, 14 yards to Darnell Washington and 3 yards to Dillon Bell.
Just like that, Georgia was leading 35-7.
NOPE. 11 UTAH DOMINATES NO. 4 USC TO WIN PAC-12 TITLE, LIKELY TO BLUR COLLEGE FOOTBALL ELIMINATION RANKINGS
Smith was again in the middle of things on a pick that allowed McConkey to score.
Security interrupted a pass intended for Jack Bach, and the ball bounced off Bach’s helmet and was kept alive by a point from Javon Bullard. He ended up in the hands of Georgian linebacker Smael Mondon.
It was that kind of day for the Bulldogs.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
TAKE AWAY
LSU: A promising first season for coach Brian Kelly has turned a little lousy the past two weeks. The Tigers are on the right track but still have some work to do to catch a powerful program like the Bulldogs.
Georgia: Win or lose in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs were seemingly assured of a playoff berth. But coach Kirby Smart continues to impress with his ability to keep the team motivated. Although there were a few defensive lapses in the second half, this game was never in doubt.
INJURY REPORT
While Daniels fell for LSU, Georgia lost a few players to injury in the first half.
McConkey, who landed awkwardly making a grab along the sideline, and right offensive tackle Warren McClendon failed to return after halftime.
NEXT
LSU: The Tigers get their playoff assignment on Sunday with the Citrus Bowl among the possibilities.
Georgia: The only question is who the Bulldogs will meet at the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, with TCU, Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama all in the mix.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/no-1-georgia-wins-sec-title-no-14-lsu-dominant-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 1 Georgia wins SEC title over No. 14 LSU in dominant fashion
- Friends, Family Who Don’t Know Our Status – Adolescents Living with HIV
- Imran could have ‘opt for suicide bombing if treated like Swati’ – Newspaper
- Sweden deports a Kurd to Turkey
- CXO Innovation Summit 2022: From cloud strategy to big data to building resilience everywhere
- The United States has done a lot in Qatar, but everyone wants more
- In Egypt, Dior stages many fashion colors
- Ian Chappell – It’s time to limit Test Cricket to those countries with the infrastructure for it
- A small earthquake hits the eastern bay
- Axelrod in 2024 primaries: If you’re thinking about challenging Biden, ‘forget it’
- President Joko Widodo attends 77th anniversary commemoration of PGRI in Semarang
- Spox and White House Democrats slam Trump’s suggestion to end the Constitution