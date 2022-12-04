No. 1 Georgia wins SEC title over No. 14 LSU in dominant fashion

With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the standings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt the best team heading into the college football playoffs, dismantling the No. 11 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday.

Stetson Bennett threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar playoff performance, while Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs an early spark with a one-on-one play that turned a blocked basket seemingly harmless in a 96-yard touchdown.

Not that fortuitous breaks were necessary, but Georgia (13-0, No. 1 CFP) grabbed a big one when a deflected pass bounced off an LSU receiver’s helmet and ended up being caught by the Bulldogs, setting up a score that contributed to a 35-10 halftime lead.

LSU’s hopes of robbing the defending national champions of their first SEC title since 2017 were further dampened by quarterback Jayden Daniels who injured his right ankle late in the first half. Not that substitute Garrett Nussmeier played badly. He guided the Tigers (9-4, No. 14 CFP) to three touchdowns in the second half.

It wasn’t enough.

Georgia heading to the playoffs secured a trip back to Atlanta for a de facto semifinal home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just 75 miles from its Athens campus. The Bulldogs have already played twice this season in the futuristic stadium, routing Oregon in the season opener and passing the Tigers in front of a predominantly red and black crowd.

LSU’s outside hopes of crushing the four-team playoff field were dashed a week ago by a stunning loss at Texas A&M, one of several upsets that will give the selection committee much to ponder before its announcement. sunday.

Tennessee and Clemson also ruined their playoff hopes with losses late in the regular season, while Southern California’s No. 4 is likely out after being knocked out by Utah in the game for the Pac-12 title on Friday.

Just as the SEC game began, No. 3 TCU lost to Kansas State in overtime for the Big 12 Championship, further obscuring a playoff picture that suddenly looks much more favorable for Kansas State. No. 5 Ohio and No. 6 Alabama.

No matter who’s in the top flight, Georgia is firmly determined to become the first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2011-12, having won all but one game this season by double-digit margins.

The Bulldogs have shown that they are more than a group of talented athletes. They are an intelligent and well trained group.

Late in the first quarter, LSU’s 32-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Nazir Stackhouse who burst through the middle of the line. The ball rolled until it came to rest at the Georgia 4-yard line with Smith hovering above, watching the field.

As the dejected Tigers headed for their sideline, thinking the game was over, Smith suddenly picked up the ball and took off the other way. With a convoy of about half a dozen teammates and not an LSU player in sight, Smith sprinted to the end zone to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.

After LSU quickly tied Daniels’ 53-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte, Bennett took control.

The sixth-year senior, a former walk-on who was the offensive MVP in Georgia’s two playoff wins a year ago, hit for four TD passes in less than 15 minutes: 3 yards to Brock Bowers, 22 yards to Ladd McConkey, 14 yards to Darnell Washington and 3 yards to Dillon Bell.

Just like that, Georgia was leading 35-7.

Smith was again in the middle of things on a pick that allowed McConkey to score.

Security interrupted a pass intended for Jack Bach, and the ball bounced off Bach’s helmet and was kept alive by a point from Javon Bullard. He ended up in the hands of Georgian linebacker Smael Mondon.

It was that kind of day for the Bulldogs.

TAKE AWAY

LSU: A promising first season for coach Brian Kelly has turned a little lousy the past two weeks. The Tigers are on the right track but still have some work to do to catch a powerful program like the Bulldogs.

Georgia: Win or lose in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs were seemingly assured of a playoff berth. But coach Kirby Smart continues to impress with his ability to keep the team motivated. Although there were a few defensive lapses in the second half, this game was never in doubt.

INJURY REPORT

While Daniels fell for LSU, Georgia lost a few players to injury in the first half.

McConkey, who landed awkwardly making a grab along the sideline, and right offensive tackle Warren McClendon failed to return after halftime.

NEXT

LSU: The Tigers get their playoff assignment on Sunday with the Citrus Bowl among the possibilities.

Georgia: The only question is who the Bulldogs will meet at the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, with TCU, Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama all in the mix.