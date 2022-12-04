Men’s Fashion Advice: Trendy Winter Style Guide for Men | fashion trends

The winter season is upon us and with temperatures dropping rapidly, it’s time to up your style quotient. For men, there are plenty of fashionable winter clothing options for one to change up and experiment with, so we’ve sorted you out with some style rules that men should swear to look dapper these winters.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manoj Jain, Director of Harbor 9 said: While staying cozy and comfortable should be a priority during the cold months, fashion shouldn’t take a back seat amidst all those layers of extra clothes. With a little thought, one can stay comfortably warm while turning heads and looking like the best version of themselves. Here are her top suggestions for keeping men sharp with their winter fashion game:

Don’t be afraid to try new options. If you’re someone who’s always stuck to a five-year-old winter wardrobe, it can’t hurt to add a few clothes to amp up your look. If you’ve never been one to try on a cool puffer jacket or some dark boots, now might be the time to head over to this online or offline store and browse!

Layer it up and ditch the bulky sweaters that add the illusion of a few extra pounds on you. Instead of one or two thick top coats, opt for three or more thinner coats for the perfect look. Add a jacket or overcoat on cold days, and don’t be afraid to take it off and roll up your shirt sleeves on a warm winter afternoon. It also gives you the opportunity to look different and fresh from morning to night.

Do good while you look good. Consider opting for more sustainable styles that are better for the planet and also look stylish.

Pay attention to colors and tones, whether trying color blocking or monochrome. Avoid combining too many colors at once; Up to three colors that complement each other, plus the overtones and undertones of your skin, will create that punch factor without burning a hole in your pocket.

Just because you want to look stylish, don’t throw out all the existing items in your wardrobe. In fact, use the existing wardrobe to its best potential so as not to create waste. Many trends are also returning or lingering, so think before you drop existing clothes.

Finally, remember to stay comfortable. Choosing comfort and personal style rather than blindly following trends. If you’re going to be moving around uncomfortably, wearing even the most fashionable leather pants or jackets won’t do you much good.

According to Dhruv Toshniwal, founder of The Pant Project, it is also important to choose fitted but elegant bottoms. He suggested men wear natural fibers such as wool, cotton and denim to stay warm and breathable this winter. It can be amazing to see the difference the right fit and sculpt make to your overall figure. Make sure what you’re wearing is your size and don’t be afraid to consult an expert to determine the right fit. If you’re someone who loves your denim jeans, experimenting with colors and textures could transform your overall look with just one item of clothing.

He added, This season, one can try cargo pants in different colors like beige or dark green to look effortlessly stylish while still warm on the inside. Smart loungewear options like sweatpants or joggers that complement your physique make the perfect winter bottoms. Corduroys are something to try if your style is an old-school classic. Another pro tip for buying men’s winter socks is to choose a material that wicks away moisture and resists wrinkles.