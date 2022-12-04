Hailey Bieber dons a sequin-embellished midi dress for an upscale dinner party in Miami Beach

Hailey Bieber looked stunning on Friday night as she headed to the upscale Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.

The model, 26, was pictured leaving the hotspot as she slipped into a green sequined midi dress with a scoop neckline.

Featuring a low back, the garment was teamed with a pair of silver and black double strap stiletto heels.

Hailey matched a green Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie handbag to the look, which sells for nearly 2,000.

While she made a style statement with an ultra chunky silver necklace and complementary bracelet.

Her chestnut brown locks were left loose in a voluminous blow-dry style, while her skin looked dewy with radiant makeup.

Showing she was enjoying the coastal trip, the beauty shared a video on Instagram before leaving, captioning: “Love you Miami.”

The outing comes after speculation over Haileynixed’s pregnancy as she revealed she had an “apple-sized” cyst on her ovaries.

She shared a photo of her stomach on Instagram to explain the health issue, as she described the “sore and aching” feelings associated with the cyst.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” Hailey posted on her account. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I’ve had an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.

‘Not a baby. It’s painful and painful and gives me nausea, bloating, cramps and emotions,” she added.

While in March, Haileywas hospitalized with a small blood clot in her brain which gave her symptoms of a stroke and soon after underwent heart surgery after discovering she had a hole in the organ.

But during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June, the star confirmed she was “moving on” from the health scare, telling the host: “It’s okay.” I’m doing well. My health scare has, you know, we’ve moved away from it.

“I’m just giving my body time to heal and do whatever it takes, but I’m fine,” she continued.

