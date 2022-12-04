La Salle wraps up 84-81 win over City 6 rivals Penn in extra time





The atmosphere in the Palestra certainly matched the historic City 6 rivalry between Penn men’s basketball and La Salle on Saturday afternoon. Excitingly, La Salle edged Penn, 84-81, in overtime to hand the Quakers back-to-back overtime losses (Penn fell to St. Josephs, 85-80, on Nov. 30). Once again we took a team to overtime, played hard, Donahue said of his 5-6 Quakers. We can play better. Were certainly disappointed but not discouraged. With guard Clark Slajchert injured, the Penns offense relied heavily on junior guard Jordan Dingle, who fired a game-tying shot to send the game into overtime. Dingle had a career-high 37 points, making 12 of 22 shots from the field. La Salles Anwar Gill validated head coach Fran Dunphy’s recent decision to go over his minutes, as he led the Explorers (4-4) with 26 points, six rebounds and three steals. Junior guard Jhamir Brickus also carried the charge in scoring (25 points), shooting 6 of 8 from three-point territory. The Explorers struggled to find consistency on the jump offense, which gave the Quakers an early 18-8 lead. Both teams struggled from deep in the first half, shooting a combined 7 of 27 from behind the arc. However, Gill and freshman forward Rokas Jocius each had a much-needed three to keep the game close at 25-16 late in the half. A one-handed dunk from Gill left Explore trailing 35-32 at halftime. As the Explorers continued to play, Gill scored on a quick layup that tied the game, 52-52, with 11 minutes left in regulation. As the Explorers tried to increase their lead, Dingle responded with five points to tie the game at 63. But when Brickus missed a pair of free throws with La Salle up four, the Quakers found Dingle, who hit a miraculous back three at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. I was ready to walk to the other end of the field at the end of regulation when Dingles’ shot came in, Dunphy said. Just say: Can you believe what’s going on is working overtime here? In overtime, Dingle made straight threes. However, that wasn’t enough as the Quakers struggled to challenge La Salle’s shots on the stretch. La Salle hosts Bucknell (6-3) on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+). Penn continues his City 6 matchup streak at Villanova (3-5) on Wednesday (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/college-sports/la-salle/penn-la-salle-mens-basketball-city-6-matchup-scores-college-20221203.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos