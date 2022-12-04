La Salle wraps up 84-81 win over City 6 rivals Penn in extra time

The atmosphere in the Palestra certainly matched the historic City 6 rivalry between Penn men’s basketball and La Salle on Saturday afternoon.
Excitingly, La Salle edged Penn, 84-81, in overtime to hand the Quakers back-to-back overtime losses (Penn fell to St. Josephs, 85-80, on Nov. 30).
Once again we took a team to overtime, played hard, Donahue said of his 5-6 Quakers. We can play better. Were certainly disappointed but not discouraged.
With guard Clark Slajchert injured, the Penns offense relied heavily on junior guard Jordan Dingle, who fired a game-tying shot to send the game into overtime. Dingle had a career-high 37 points, making 12 of 22 shots from the field.
La Salles Anwar Gill validated head coach Fran Dunphy’s recent decision to go over his minutes, as he led the Explorers (4-4) with 26 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Junior guard Jhamir Brickus also carried the charge in scoring (25 points), shooting 6 of 8 from three-point territory.
The Explorers struggled to find consistency on the jump offense, which gave the Quakers an early 18-8 lead.
Both teams struggled from deep in the first half, shooting a combined 7 of 27 from behind the arc. However, Gill and freshman forward Rokas Jocius each had a much-needed three to keep the game close at 25-16 late in the half.
A one-handed dunk from Gill left Explore trailing 35-32 at halftime.
As the Explorers continued to play, Gill scored on a quick layup that tied the game, 52-52, with 11 minutes left in regulation.
As the Explorers tried to increase their lead, Dingle responded with five points to tie the game at 63.
But when Brickus missed a pair of free throws with La Salle up four, the Quakers found Dingle, who hit a miraculous back three at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
I was ready to walk to the other end of the field at the end of regulation when Dingles’ shot came in, Dunphy said. Just say: Can you believe what’s going on is working overtime here?
In overtime, Dingle made straight threes. However, that wasn’t enough as the Quakers struggled to challenge La Salle’s shots on the stretch.
La Salle hosts Bucknell (6-3) on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+). Penn continues his City 6 matchup streak at Villanova (3-5) on Wednesday (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).