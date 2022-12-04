William and Kate spotlight sustainability and diplomacy at the 2022 Earthshot Awards





At last year’s very first Earthshot Prize ceremony, Kate Middleton wore a lilac Alexander McQueen dress that had been in her wardrobe for a decade, as the award encourages her guests to think about sustainability when choosing their outfits. So it was a bit of a surprise on Friday night when Prince William and Kate arrived on the recycled green carpet at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, and Kate wore a never-before-seen bright green dress by Solace London. It turned out the princess had rented her dress from UK platform HRR, which is on a mission to undo fashion’s reputation as one of the most polluting industries. She paired the dress with a familiar pair of glittering pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a very special Windsor family heirloom, an emerald and diamond cabochon choker necklace that once belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. The necklace was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II at Diana’s 1981 wedding to King Charles III, and she made headlines by wearing it once as a choker. Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the 2022 Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Samir Hussein The decision to rent the dress was one of a few steps the couple took to limit their carbon footprint on their trip to the US, which also included taking a commercial British Airways flight to and from the airport from Logan and driving Range Rover hybrids around town. The couple were joined at the ceremony by members of the Earthshot Prize Board Indra Nooyi, Hindu Oumarou Ibrahim, and Naoko Yamazaki. Broadcaster Clara Amfo and actor Daniel Dae Kim hosted the evening, which included live performances by Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding, and pre-recorded contributions from Billie Eilish and Cate Blanchette. The awards were presented by environmental advocates Catherine O’Hara, David Beckham, Rami Malek, and Shailene Woodley. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the 2022 Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Mike Coppola/Getty Images During the ceremony, Kate took the stage to present the award in the Clean Our Air category to Mukuru Stoves, a Kenyan company that creates safer and cleaner stoves founded five years ago. She clapped, with admiration in her eyes, as a video told the story of the company’s founder Charlotte Magay, who designed the product after his daughter was burned by an inferior stove. Very soon after founding the Earthshot Prize in 2020, William mentioned that he was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s quest to send American astronauts to the moon. On Friday morning, William met Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the former president and current US ambassador to Australia, and her two children, Jack and Tatiana Schlossberg, at the JFK Presidential Library, where they also viewed historical documents related to the space program.

