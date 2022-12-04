Comeback drops a short goal for men’s hockey against St. Lawrence





There are no easy nights in the ECAC, and a three-goal lead over St. Lawrence was too much for Princeton to overcome in a 5-4 loss at Hobey Baker Rink. David Jacobs and Noah de la Durantaye each had a goal and an assist for the Tigers, while Greg Lapointe (hat trick) and Cameron Buhl (three assists) had big nights for the Saints. DJ Snipez. Jacobs picks his spot for our second goal of the night. pic.twitter.com/1nxPH63kIq Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 4, 2022 Princeton found themselves trailing by three goals after the Saints netted twice within 0:22 midway through the third period, but had a great opportunity to come back via a five-minute power play after Lapointe was called in for having grabbed the Face Mask with 9:20 remaining. De la Durantaye got Princeton within two with a booming slap shot from the point of a face-off with 7:39 left. Jack Cronin followed with his seventh goal of the season and his fourth on the power play two minutes later. Those two goals took Princeton to one, but the equalizer never came Nick Seitz coming so close to the gate before the end of the major penalty and four more attempts denied by Emil Zetterquist in the final 4:34 of play. Cro-vechkin from his office! Jack Cronin with his 4th PPG of the year and we are at one! pic.twitter.com/LjctLJnkEW Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 4, 2022 Nick Seitz struck first for the Tigers, breaking free on a breakaway 6:14 into the game. Adam Robin knocked down a Saint-Laurent punt pass, kicking the puck Noah de la Durantaye whose extended pass split the defense to send Seitz on the run for his fourth goal of the season. A Seitz to see! Beauty escaped from Nick Seitz to get us on board! pic.twitter.com/HEFH6vSP6c Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 4, 2022 Saint Lawrence tied things up just after the halfway point of the first period thanks to a goal from Greg Lapointe. The Tigers were unable to drive the puck deep in search of a change, and the ensuing transition for the Saints eventually resulted in a back pass from Tyler Cristall to Lapointe for a tapper at the far post. The Saints took the lead just over a minute into the second period on a power-play goal from Max Dorrington 1:11 into the stanza. Dorrington was in the right place at the right time to grab the rebound from a Philippe Chapleau shot and put it down. David Jacobs brought the Tigers level 8:42 into the second period with an unassisted score. After getting the puck off a defender’s stick, he took two quick steps before throwing a high blocker for his second of the season. Saint-Laurent would regain its lead with Lapointe’s second of the game. A cross pass from Cameron Buhl sent Lapointe free down the left side, and his shot beat Pearson on the glove side with 6:49 left in the second. A pair of Saint Lawrence goals 0:22 apart midway through the second period extended Princeton’s deficit to 5-2. Lapointe scored his hat trick with a deflection at 10:10 of the period, and Reilly Moran followed quickly with an instant shot from the slot. Bingo-they-so. Skillful face-off play on the PP results in a de la Durantaye bomb! pic.twitter.com/d3KTZeJZfR Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 4, 2022 The Tigers return to action next weekend for a pair of games against Union (December 9) and RPI (December 10) with matchups at 7 p.m. at Hobey Baker Rink.

