Jessica Chastain Steals the Show in Bodycon Green Dress at ‘George & Tammy’ Los Angeles Premiere



Jessica Chastain knows how to make an appearance on the red carpet like few others. The 45-year-old actress is still glamorous from head to toe. And while it’s hard to pick a favorite look, the skin-tight green dress she wore to the George and Tammie The Los Angeles premiere last week was breathtaking. She has never looked so beautiful! Jessica Chastain shows off her curves in a green dress on the red carpet The Oscar-winning actress was a green sight on the red (black) carpet for the Nov. 21 premiere of her new Showtime drama miniseries, which premieres tomorrow, Dec. 4. Chastain arrived at Goya Studios, in an incredibly vibrant custom green dress from the latest Michael Kors collection. The gorgeous actress showed off her toned figure in the backless dress which featured a cowl neckline, thin spaghetti straps and a bodycon silhouette. The good nurse The star finished her look with a sleek, low, and super long ponytail. And when it comes to makeup, she kept it classic and bright with shimmery gold eyeshadow, black eyeliner and mascara, and pink lips and lips. Jessica has been cast as the lead role of influential country star Tammy Wynette in the George and Tammie miniseries. Famous for songs like “Stand By Your Man,” the limited series follows the country music careers and relationship of icons Tammy Wynette, played by Chastain, and George Jones, played by Michael Shannon. Jessica Chastain stuns during press tour on jimmy fallon Jessica Chastain also recently called it quitsThe show tonightlast week to promote his latest project. The redhead beauty stunned in a sultry, form-fitting green mini dress with fishnet tights. The Oscar-winning actress showed off her petite waist and long, toned legs in her thigh-skimming green hemline mini dresses. TheTammy Faye’s eyesThe Dsquareds alums’ mini dress was part of their Resort 2023 collection and featured dramatic shoulder detailing, short sleeves, a belted waist, ruching, patterned fabric and a plunging neckline. And Chastain beat him to it with her fishnet tights, a popular accessory for celebrities from Anne Hathaway to Ana de Armas.

