Wednesday Fashion: What to wear if you’re obsessed with the Addams Family Netflix series?

Wednesday Addams and the Addams Family have been icons of goth fashion since the 1960s, when the first television series came out. Now with the release of the Netflix series Wednesday, we were able to immerse ourselves in the imaginary world of Wednesday Addams and his adventures at Nevermore Academy. With these new adventures we’ve encountered a new cast of characters and with them a host of fabulous costumes that can be recreated in everyday life.

From Wednesday’s absolutely iconic black-and-white-only cuts, to Enid’s candy-colored suits, to principal Larissa Weems’ polished and sophisticated looks, there’s a little something for everyone about colorful. cast of characters on Wednesday .

So if you just watched one of the most stylized contributions to the 2022 TV Schedule this guide will help you find fun outfits inspired by the Netflix series Wednesday.

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams is really, really a fashion icon. Since the day Jenna Ortega has been announced as the latest iteration of Wednesday Addams it’s clear that she’s the perfect person for the role, and her costumes really make her look like the legendary Addams sister.

Not only are her costumes reminiscent of Wednesdays of yore, but they also bring the character into the 21st century. From classic dresses to black and white plaid sweaters to this epic dance dress, Wednesday really rocks the goth look.

We’ll start with Wednesday’s iconic black dress:

Although this is a classic take on the Wednesday dress, there are plenty of options that offer a fun twist on the black dress. Like this one from Free People.

I’m sure many of you have seen, and absolutely adore, Jenna Ortega’s Mysterious, Creepy, and Completely Crazy Viral Dance Sequence which she choreographed herself. To complete the brilliant dance, she also wore a fabulous black dress, boldly standing out from her all-white classmates. If you need a fancy dress and love Wednesday’s fashion sense, this dress is perfect for you:

Obviously, we have to top it all off with shoes. No matter what Wednesday look you’re going for, these black chunky dress shoes are perfect if you’re trying to capture the Wednesday Addams aesthetic.

Enid Sinclair

If you’re looking for a little more color in your wardrobe, look no further than Enid Sinclair’s wardrobe. Enid is Wednesday’s best friend and roommate, and people adore the adorable friendship of the two.

In an interview with Variety , Wednesday Costume designer Colleen Atwood explained how they used Enid’s wardrobe to make it the perfect film for Wednesday, saying:

Enid [Emma Myers] the epitome of everything Wednesday hates: girly, chatter-filled color. We had so much fun playing with Enid. With the harsh graphics of Wednesday’s Things, Enid’s palette with orange, pink, and yellow was like a sunny contrast to her, which helped make them more different from each other as characters.

However, while the two couldn’t be more different, they become the cutest pair of friends, and despite Wednesday’s tough shell, you can tell she cares deeply for Enid.

Emma Myers plays Enid, the bubbly young werewolf who likes to wear candy-colored pastels when she’s not in her Nevermore uniform. If you like her style, you can get cozy pastel sweaters inspired by her wardrobe, perfect for winter.

Premiere Larissa Weems

If you’re looking for something a little more sophisticated, look no further than the fabulous outfits of principal Larissa Weems, played by the charming Gwendoline Christie. You might know the actress from her days game of thronesbut let me tell you her wardrobe on Wednesday is a full 180 of what she wore on the popular HBO show.

Christie recently revealed that Principal Weems wardrobe inspired by Alfred Hitchcock movies, and you can really tell. Her hair is always styled this way, and she constantly rocks a bright red lip, with matching outfits sophisticated and neutral. She also talked about the beauty of the wardrobe, and she can make you feel just as gorgeous.

That being said, if you’re looking for staple pieces for your professional wardrobe, look no further than the Principal Weems outfits at Wednesday.

If you want to add an extra touch to your look, add a silky scarf and a red lip, then you will look like the refined Principal Weems.

Never Again Uniform

Most of the time on Wednesday, the students wear their purple pinstripe Nevermore uniforms. If you’re looking to subtly reference student everyday attire without buying a full suit, try styling a pinstripe blazer, like these in black and purple.

Plus, if you’re looking to rock some Nevermore merch, check out this embroidered crew neck.

The costumes on Wednesday are truly some of my favorite clothes I’ve ever seen on a TV show. Everything is so stylish and funky, but most of the pieces are also things viewers can incorporate into their daily lives.