Kate’s best fashion moments in Boston, including wearing Princess Diana’s jewelry





Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate made their first official trip to the United States in eight years over the weekend, and the Princess of Wales looked glamorous at every opportunity. She opted mostly for British designers, with a few international names, and was also spotted wearing some of Princess Diana’s most notable jewellery. The three-day tour around Boston, Mass., ended Friday with the Earthshot Prize, in which an Omani carbon removal startup was among the winners. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales rented her dress, a bright green off-the-shoulder gown from Solace London, and paired it with emerald and diamond halo earrings from Asprey, and a choker emerald and diamond that belonged to Princess Diana. Prince William and his wife Kate attend the second annual Earthshot Award at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts. Reuters Earlier in the day, she had made a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, as part of her work highlighting the importance of the early years of childhood. For this, she wore a houndstooth midi dress by London designer Emilia Wickstead, with a blue Mulberry bag, Gianvito Rossi pumps and gold Liv Thurlwell hoop earrings. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the city’s head of environment, energy and open spaces for a walk around Piers Park and the waterfront of EastBoston. To protect herself from the cold New England weather, she chose a custom brown wool coat from Alexander McQueen over a ribbed orange turtleneck sweater and matching midi skirt from Gabriela Hearst. On the same day, she had visited a climate technology laboratory and a charity for young people wearing a pale pink blouse with a burgundy trouser suit by French brand Roland Mouret, matching Prince William’s brown sweater, as well as a to Daniella Draper’s gold and diamond hoop. earrings and pumps in burgundy suede. Kate, Princess of Wales engages with children through the Young Mothers program during her visit to anti-violence organization Roca on Dec. 1, 2022. Photo: The Boston Herald via AP, Pool On the day of her arrival, the Princess stepped off the plane at Boston’s Logan International Airport in a chic Alexander McQueen pantsuit with matching turtleneck, Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and diamond earrings and Princess Diana’s sapphire. She later changed into a green tartan Burberry dress to meet Wu, perhaps as a nod to St Andrew’s Day in Scotland, where she and her husband first met. She also wore a green Alexander McQueen coat with a Mulberry handbag, Emmy London heels and Shyla London pearl earrings. In the evening, for a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, she opted for a more casual look, with a vintage blazer in cobalt blue double-breasted tweed by Chanel, with dark gray jeans and black suede pumps, always signed Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized a Laura Lombardi chain necklace and another pair of Shyla London earrings, hoops this time. Kate Middleton, in a graduation gown, leaves Younger Hall after her graduation ceremony June 23, 2005 in St Andrews, Scotland. Getty Images Updated: December 04, 2022, 07:53

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/12/04/kates-best-boston-fashion-moments-including-wearing-princess-dianas-jewellery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

