Fashion
Miu Miu is the brand of the year according to the Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Lyst, a fashion tech company and premium shopping app that’s best known for the quarterly Lyst Index of the World’s Hottest Brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. The French fashion brand Miu Miu has been named Lyst’s Brand of the Year for 2022.
“From the viral miniskirt that launched a thousand memes to the celebrity-endorsed Wander bag, 2022 was the year of Miu Miu,” Lyst notes in its report.
The brand’s most popular product of 2022, according to Lyst, was the Gen-Z version of its 2016 ballet flats. The product has been worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Rosalia and Sydney Sweeney.
According to Lyst, searches for the label are up 34% year over year. Miu Miu also scored 23 million views on TikTok thanks to his successful return to menswear for FW22 and a new SS23 collection.
Learn more about Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2022 report
What other top brands are mentioned in the report?
While Miu Miu was named Brand of the Year, Diesel was named Logo of the Year by Lyst.
It’s been a terrific year for the Italian fashion brand, whose creative director Glenn Martens staged his first show for the brand earlier in the year.
The brand first entered the Lyst Index at number 15 on its list of most popular brands in April. Lyst notes that Diesel’s 1DR bag became its most searched fashion accessory in June with a 248% increase in searches.
Other major brands cited in the report included Balenciaga. Demna’s second Haute Couture show for the brand, held in July in Paris, was named fashion show of the year. The show made headlines by featuring Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Hadid, Christine Quinn and Balenciaga regular Kim Kardashian.
The honor of Bag of the Year went to sister brand Miu Miu, or more specifically Prada’s 2020 Re-nylon Re-edition mini bag. Birkenstock’s Boston clogs were named Shoe of the Year.
Barbie as a pioneer
Barbie’s pink hue was the trend of the year, according to the report.
Lyst notes that the highly anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling led to an “obsession with hot pink.”
There was a 416% increase in searches for the color after Robbie’s photo when Barbie appeared in June.
Bella Hadid’s year
Hadid, the younger sister of model Gigi Hadid, was named in the Power Dresser of the Year report. Lyst notes that there was a 1900% increase in searches for similar pieces for the outfits she wore.
Unsurprisingly, Hadid was also the subject of the viral moment of the year. The model made headlines at Coperni’s SS23 presentation when a dress was spray painted onto her body. Lyst says that as a result of the act, there was a 3,000% increase in searches for Coperni.
Read the full Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report here.
(Main image: @_MiloReid_/Miu Miu/@miumiu/Instagram; Featured Image: Miu Miu/@miumiu/Instagram)
