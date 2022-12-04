Fashion
Sehun, Lewis Hamilton among celebrities at Dior Egyptian Museum show – WWD
Cairo, Egypt – Talk about an appetizer.
Dior demonstrated its influence by hosting a preview event for its pre-fall menswear show, which was to take place in front of the Giza pyramids near Cairo, at the brand new Grand Egyptian Museum.
The French fashion brand unveiled Dior Tears, a guest capsule collection designed by Denim Tears creative director Tremaine Emory, during a presentation on Friday evening in the grand entrance hall of the imposing building, dominated by an imposing statue of Ramses II.
Although Emory was unable to attend, the event attracted high-profile guests including South Korean singer and actor Sehun, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, British model Lila Moss and designers such as ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz, Stefano Pilati and Serhat Isik and Benjamin Huseby. , the duo behind the Berlin label GmbH.
Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear at Dior, has known Emory since 2005 and both have become major figures at the intersection of luxury menswear and streetwear.
During his tenure at Louis Vuitton, Jones orchestrated what was considered a watershed moment for the industry by collaborating with Supreme, and Emory was recently named creative director for the cult New York skatewear brand.
Jones was looking for an opportunity to work with the Atlanta-born designer known for telling stories about the African diaspora and promoting racial justice and cultural activism through his designs.
“I said, well, it would be nice on the African continent to get you involved in some way, and that’s the first time we’ve talked about working together that it seemed like it all worked out. was set up,” the Dior designer said in a preview.
“He was looking at the Cairo scene in the 50s and 60s, and the importance of jazz, and then that cross-reference with America, and came up with some brilliant research that we then developed for him with his team. For me, it’s a very beautiful look at some point, which is kind of the golden age of travel,” Jones added.
The collection was inspired by black artists and designers like writer James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, who were celebrated in Europe in the 1950s even as segregation raged at home in the United States.
“It wasn’t perfect but it was just a moment, a beautiful moment for black people to have the privilege and the opportunity to escape the terror, the horrors of America, a Jim Crow America segregated,” Emory said in a statement.
For a moody live performance by British jazz musician Cktrl, models stepped out dressed in high-low jumpsuits that epitomized the meeting of French craftsmanship and American staples: think tailored wool overcoats paired with loose cashmere jogging pants and suits in lightweight technical fabrics borrowed from workwear.
Denim pieces combine Dior’s signature Oblique pattern with Denim Tears’ signature cotton crown pattern, while colorful varsity jackets, shawl-collar cardigans and sweater vests recall the look of Black Ivy League students from the 1960s. 1950s and 1960s. Stripes were a recurring motif, appearing on earth-toned polo shirts, bohemian sweaters and shawls with bright hand-painted streaks.
At the end of the presentation, fashion editors swarmed the models standing on catwalks to take a closer look at the clothes. That Emory could spark such excitement even in his absence is a signal that this line will have hypebeasts on red alert.
Jones said he wanted to hold a spinoff event for the capsule collection to make a bigger statement. “There were two very different messages and I think if we get people this far, we should give them more than they expect,” he explained.
‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud, who was born in Cairo and emigrated to Canada at the age of three, was proud to be back in her hometown for the occasion.
“It’s such a beautiful place. We are obviously here at the Grand Museum, which is the largest [archeological] museum in the world now. It took them years and years to build it,” he said of the venue, which has yet to officially open to the public.
“I think Cairo goes very unnoticed for things like this, and we’re in such a big cultural arts hub that more fashion houses should come here and do their shows,” the actor added, whose new movie, “Hotel for the Vacations,” was released on Friday.
In it, he plays a chef called Luke opposite “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch. It turns out that Massoud is no slouch in the kitchen in real life. “I published a cookbook in 2020 and I have a travel cooking show coming out next year called ‘Evolving Vegan,’ so I like to think I’m pretty good at it,” he said. declared.
Thomas Doherty, who was on his way to Egypt when the second season of “Gossip Girl” reboot screens on Thursday, was busy soaking up the scene at the museum.
“It’s crazy. It’s such a privilege. I mean, I feel very, very lucky and it’s absolutely beautiful,” said the Scottish actor, who plays Max Wolfe on the show. is my first time to Egypt and it’s a culture shock, but it’s really beautiful, the people are really special, the food is amazing, I’m also very jetlagged, so I feel to be a bit in a dream right now.
But don’t expect him to star in a remake of “The Mummy.” Turns out Doherty has another franchise in mind. “Look, you know what, they’re casting the new James Bond soon, so…” he said, leaving the sentence hanging.
