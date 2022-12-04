Dior heads to the pyramids with a space-themed menswear collection – WWD

Finale of the Dior Homme pre-fall show in front of the Great Pyramids near Cairo.

Cairo, Egypt – Visitors to Cairo over the weekend could be forgiven for thinking they’ve landed on another planet.

A city of nearly 22 million without traffic lights, the Egyptian capital is dotted with crumbling buildings reminiscent of a setting from “Blade Runner 2049”. Dior’s Kim Jones, who brought the fashion caravan to town for her pre-fall menswear show, had another sci-fi classic in mind: Frank Herbert’s “Dune.”

The French fashion house unveiled the collection after sunset in front of the Giza pyramids, in a spectacular display that set a new bar for destination shows in the post-pandemic era. As the patterns emerged like spectral points on a lit strip of track on the horizon, the three pyramids lit up in succession, their edges outlined in white against the pitch-black sky.

Guests including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya, Lewis Hamilton, Sehun and Cha Eunwoo attended the show, which was followed by a live concert by British composer Max Richter.

With her peroxide blonde hair, relaxed 1980s cut and moon boots, the first model was reminiscent of Sting in the 1984 adaptation of David Lynch’s “Dune” – a critical disaster at the time that became cult. Young audiences will connect the swirling capes, 3D-printed breastplates and space helmets of the lineup to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 release, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Jones said he was most inspired by the storyboards of cult director Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed attempt to bring the novel to the screen in the mid-1970s. Thousands of preparatory sketches were made by artists Moebius and HR Giger.

“The costumes are too complete to really reference, but it was a movie that was never made and would have been amazing,” the creator told WWD in a preview. “I have a signed Frank Herbert edition of each of the seven ‘Dune’ books in my library and have been obsessed with them for years.”

What does interplanetary travel have to do with Egypt? Certainly, the pharaohs left behind enough mysteries to fuel the theories that their civilization was founded by extraterrestrials.

“There are so many unknown questions about ancient Egypt that this extraterrestrial question keeps coming up,” Jones said, pointing to the eerily precise geographic location of the Giza necropolis. “The Great Pyramid was at the center of the entire landmass of the globe at the time. How did they know that?

The son of a hydrogeologist, Jones first visited Egypt as a child and has returned many times, most recently in 2019 when he took a Nile cruise.

The designer decided to tie Dior’s 75th anniversary celebrations to the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb by British archaeologist Howard Carter, at a time when Egypt is stepping up its efforts to bring tourists back in the wake of the COVID-19.

“We were looking at the idea of ​​the explorer, and the fact that they were doing all of this in costume, that’s why couture is the basis of everything, which is very Dior anyway, but we got into it. sort of superimposed on it, so talk,” he explained.

Anxious to avoid possible accusations of cultural appropriation, Jones based his 75 looks on Dior’s women’s archives. Its main course was a woolen half kilt modeled after the bias pleated skirt of a 1950s dress called Bonne Fortune – tying the collection perfectly to founder Christian Dior’s penchant for superstition and love of astrology.

Gusts of wind whipped the removable knee or mid-calf panels that were attached to loose fitting pants in neutral tones. They were paired with crisp sweatshirt-style tops with open back buttons, floaty jackets with protective hoods and puffy A-line coats.

Jones’ collections strike the perfect balance between comfort and opulence. The tank tops are embellished with scalloped yokes edged with sequins, a nod to one of the house’s most famous creations, the Junon dress from 1949. A powder gray crocodile jacket and its flashier alternative, in holographic python , will speak to the most exclusive customers of the brand.

But the show also had plenty of street currency, thanks to items like a safety orange bomber jacket with a built-in backpack and utility pockets on the back, and it tapped into the current space exploration craze. with windbreakers printed with NASA telescope images of distant galaxies.

Milliner Stephen Jones, who is celebrating 25 years at Dior, said the Giger-esque helmets were 3D printed, while the slanted peak caps were copied from a design Jones first produced shortly. after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2002.

“The whole thing was very Dior, but it’s also very modern, and it’s in this most extraordinary space,” marvels the hat designer. “Anyone growing up anywhere in the world, as a child, has a picture book with the pyramids in it – all of us. It’s culture. It’s a global culture, and it’s what’s good about it.

As green laser beams streaked across the night sky, Richter and his orchestra performed his recomposed version of Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’, capping an evening of unprecedented events at this prestigious venue.

“I think it’s a first, so like a lot of creative work, what’s exciting is the unknown,” Richter said, explaining that he was energized by “the feeling of being at the inside the story. Creativity is about making these kinds of vertical connections between the present and what came before. It’s a very exciting creative moment.

The event was a tour de force for Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, and his teams. Obstacles facing organizers range from rampant bureaucracy and security issues, to uneven internet access and a lack of trained staff, such as English-speaking drivers (guests quickly learned to make requests in Arabic at using Google Translate.)

“It takes good will, it takes good relationships,” Beccari said before the show.

“It’s been a challenge for the teams, and they’re all destroyed at the end of this adventure, but I think we’re leaving more professional teams behind,” he added. “The show was entirely produced here. We worked with local workers. I don’t think they’ve ever been treated so well in their lives. There was a canteen and a labor inspector, etc, etc, so we put a little bit of professionalism.

Beccari began laying the groundwork for the exhibition more than a year ago during the first edition of “Forever Is Now”, a large-scale exhibition of works near the Giza pyramids organized by the consultancy Art of Egypt, which aims to democratize art and promote cultural tourism in Egypt with public exhibitions of contemporary art.

“The Minister of Culture and the Minister of Archeology and Tourism told me that they wanted to give a touch of modernity and freshness to this incredible monument,” recalls Beccari. “There were some amazing artists, it was a fantastic night, and during that night we started talking to the parties and they thought Dior would be a perfect fit for their purpose.”

It is the latest in a series of grand events supported by the Egyptian authorities, including the Golden Parade of the Pharaohs, held last year to mark the transfer of 22 royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, and Italian fashion label Stefano Ricci’s 50th anniversary show, held at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor in October.

Dior was also granted exclusive access to the brand new Grand Egyptian Museum, where on Friday it hosted a guest presentation of the Dior Tears capsule collection designed by Denim Tears creative director Tremaine Emory. The burgeoning building, designed by Heneghan Peng Architects, does not yet have a public opening date.

However, the French luxury house has no plans to open a boutique in Egypt anytime soon.

“I don’t think Egypt is ready for business yet,” Beccari said. “We are always watching. We have distributors, of course we have customers in our database, very large customers in fact, but it’s not yet ready for luxury in the Dior sense of the term.

In contrast, the rest of the Middle East is booming. “We’re on the podium of the top three brands, and I think we’re closer to number one than number three in the Middle East,” the executive said.

“We have always been very strong and recently, over the past five years, we have strengthened our position. We have great plans for next year. We are going to renovate Mall of Emirates. Dubai Mall is for us one of the five best stores in the world. We opened a large store in Doha in [the Place] Vendome [mall] with an incredible facade, so we are very, very present and we will strengthen our presence in the Middle East,” Beccari added.

After the show, it was party time for a delighted Jones and his team. Even the designer was blown away by the finale, with models silhouetted against the pyramids in a long row. “I tried not to cry when I came out,” he confessed.