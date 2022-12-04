Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears rental dress; Twitterati praises the shower





Kate attended the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston with her husband Prince Williams and left people in awe of her fashion game. Publication date – 16:00, Sun – 4 Dec 22 Hyderabad: There’s never been any doubt that Kate Middleton has impeccable taste when it comes to fashion and personal style. The Princess of Wales recently attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston with husband Prince Williams and left people in awe of her fashion game. Kate looked absolutely stunning in a lime green dress from Solace London, but what wowed netizens even more was the fact that the dress was rented from HURR, a UK-based rental platform. Letting her hair down, the princess accessorized her look with an emerald and diamond necklace from her mother-in-law, the late Princess Dianas collection. People were impressed with how Kate chose a sustainable way to dress instead of buying an expensive new dress. According to recent studies, renting clothes saves water, energy and carbon emissions compared to buying new clothes. Kate has already been seen casually rehearsing her outfits. WOW she rented the dress!!!!! So impressed and inspired (sic), one person tweeted. YES YES YES!! A rented dress, a rewear suit, an old family choker! That’s all and more (sic), another person added. The best part is that they practice what they preach in every way: the pretty green dress is praised and the travel wardrobe is completely repurposed, vintage/upcycled; they arrived in electric cars; traveled by commercial plane saving fuel; & invest in the future of preschool (sic), one person wrote. Here are some other tweets: HOLY SHIT. Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, knocked it out of the park in a rented $100 green dress and $15 million emerald and diamond choker. MASTER moves to reclaim attention after Meghan/Harry Netflix trailer. —NJReviewer (@NJreviewer) December 3, 2022 Stunning outfit and jewelry. William is blessed to have such a beautiful and loving wife/mum next to him, and no doubt proud that you are wearing his own mum’s necklace. Wonderful to see such a lovely couple working as Royals representing the UK. — Michelle (@JustGmaMichelle) December 3, 2022 Kate Middleton makes a bold fashion statement in 74 RentedDress https://t.co/8GZKoJhc3M — Amnon Free Press (@amnon96) December 2, 2022 Very revealing, this #1 trending story on Apple News is the designer dress praised by Kate Middletons. —Wannarun (@Wannarun5) December 3, 2022 What do you think of the Kates style?

