In Oman, a dagger symbolizes national pride





SUR, Oman Over the years, the khanjar dagger, once a weapon of self-defense, has become a symbol of national pride in Oman. It appears on the country flag and currency, and is a fashionable accessory for men dressed in traditional clothing. The khanjar is also one of Oman’s most elaborate objects, with its curved steel blade and elaborate handles made of wood, camel bone, plastic or, in the past, ivory and rhino horn. The dagger is usually housed in a silver sheath and held against the owner’s body by an elaborately embroidered belt. And here, in this port city along the Gulf of Oman as well as some 175 miles away in Nizwa, which sits in the shadow of the mountains that run through northern Oman, the khanjar is king.

Many craftsmen from these two cities learned to make the daggers from their fathers or grandfathers and passed on their skills to their children and to the many immigrants who have flocked to Oman in recent decades as the country’s wealth exploded with the discovery of oil. and natural gas. Like the traditional dishdasha outfits and kuma and massar headdresses worn by Omani men, a large percentage of newer khanjars are made by Oman’s immigrant population.

At Al Sayegh Silversmithing in Sur, the khanjar has been made by one family for over 100 years. The company also has more than a dozen employees, including nine immigrants from India. We grew up watching our great-grandfather make the khanjar, and we even have one from our great-great-grandfather who stamped it in 1885, the year it was created, said Marwa Al Farsi , 32, owner of Al Sayegh, who began studying khanjar craftsmanship when she was in sixth grade. We teach the children in our family, and the youngest is currently in third grade, she said. We try to maintain this heritage. For us, it is our identity.

The khanjar has several parts. There is the hilt, or hilt, usually made of wood and often covered with a palm-sized piece of metal, usually silver, which has been intricately molded and shaped with filigree work or adorned with hundreds of ornaments. ‘nail indentations tapped by a jewelry hammer, sometimes in the shape of a rosette.

Below is the tooq, where the hilt and blade attach. This is made almost identically to the sheath of the khanjar, and both are almost always silver. The scabbard is made up of two silver coins, which are similarly decorated on each outer side, said Abdullah Al Farsi, 40, brother of Ms Al Farsis and another owner of the business, who is involved in the day-to-day creation. of the khanjar. They form a hollow rectangular shape inside. Below is the blade, or naslah, as it is called locally.

We have this ironed, crescent-shaped hammer, he said. Typically, the blade is only slightly curved at the bottom, near the tip, but its sheath is strongly curved, in the shape of the letter J. This distinguishes the Omani dagger from those of neighboring Arab countries, where similar daggers and their sheaths can be either straight or curved, but not as dramatic as the khanjar. This sheath of the khanjar is made of two pieces of cowhide or goatskin hand sewn together using soft silver or gold thread. Its surface is often decorated with patterns like the geometric stitching on the kuma headdress, the flat round cap seen on men all over Oman. And the toe of the sheath often has a silver cap, something like the silver toe of a cowboy boot. The side straps on the sheath are called tams, woven with filiform silver threads. They pass through silver rings which can range from two to seven and usually indicate the status of the wearer, some of which attach the khanjar to a specially hand-made belt, most often made of leather.

We don’t use any machines, Ms Al Farsi said. We use the same type of tools our grandfather used. In fact, sometimes we use his actual tools.

Most parts of the khanjar are made on site in the workshop. The only exception is the blade, which they buy from local manufacturers. My family comes from a neighborhood in Sur where many families have worked together for decades to make the khanjar, but many families have not kept the legacy of the blade, Ms Al Farsi said. Now we have to buy the blades from smiths in other parts of Oman. The exact origins of the khanjar are unknown, but there are examples as early as the 16th century when the country was expanding (the Omani Empire once extended as far as Zanzibar). Prior to 1970, when Sultan Qaboos bin Said overthrew his father in a bloodless coup, it was almost exclusively worn by royals and dignitaries, and coins were often gold for indicate their wealth.

The democratization of the khanjar and the arrival of tourists in search of souvenirs in Oman have created a huge market over the past 50 years. Today, the khanjar adorns many sashes at important family gatherings as well as at public events such as performances at the Royal Opera House Muscat and ceremonies across the country. It is a particularly popular accessory during the two annual festivals of Eid and for Omani men who make the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca. Last week UNESCO, the United Nations heritage agency, declared the khanjar worthy of preservation, add it to the agency’s intangible cultural heritage list. A recent stroll through the Nizwa souk is a study in the history of the khanjar. Small shops feature 19th century khanjars that are almost desperately in need of polish alongside gleaming new ones. Small ones designed for young boys sit alongside larger ones, and even brass and copper models from decades past, before Oman’s acquisition of wealth. I started learning to make the khanjar in 1994 when I was 16, but started watching when I was five or six, said Khalid Nasser Saif Al-Tiwani, 46, owner of Heritage Oasis Antiques and Gifts in Nizwa. souk. My father had a shop in the village, and I started selling them too. Even my maternal grandmother made khanjars.

Mr. Al-Tiwani said the cheapest khanjar in his store was 130 Omani rials (about $337), although most shoppers spend around 200 to 1,000 rials. But the khanjar with rhinoceros horns and a vintage blade can cost up to 5,000-20,000 rials.

He said he no longer believes the khanjar is seen as a manifestation of wealth or status for most Omani men, but is now more of a symbol of national pride. This national pride extends to immigrants, many of whom have called Oman their home for decades. Of the nine immigrant workers at Al Sayegh Silversmithings, one straddles both sides of the business. Tonoy Banik, 31, born in Bangladesh and holds a university degree from ASA University in Dhaka, joined the company eight years ago as an accountant to work in the same company alongside his father who came to Oman 35 years ago to work as a goldsmith.

My father has been in Oman for 35 years, and I came here in 2014, and watched him every day, Banik said. When he works, I work with him. By learning the art of making khanjars, Mr. Banik feels he has a full understanding of the history and future of craftsmanship in a country his family now calls home (his mother and sisters also immigrated). In many ways, he is the future of this craft in his adopted country. My father designs a lot of khanjar, Mr. Banik said. I’m still learning from my dad and working more and more with the tools. After my father’s retirement, I hope to continue his profession.

