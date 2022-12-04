His Dark Materials: Tim Burtons Wednesday Sparks a Revival of Gothic Fashion | Fashion

Fashion
If you see a lot of Gen Z wearing black, braiding their hair in pigtails, and giving yourself a Kubrick Stare, it’s all because of their new hero anti-heroine on Wednesday. It’s been a little over a week since the new Tim Burtons series Wednesday debuted on Netflix but already tweens and teens are channeling the brooding and sardonic daughter of the Addams Family.
Defined by the deadpan Christina Ricci in ’90s movies, this time around Wednesday has been given a Gen-Z makeover. The series follows a now-teen Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she is banished to Nevermore Academy, a creepy boarding school, after an incident involving a school swim team and a bag of piranhas. What ensues is an action-packed melodrama fusing the genres of murder mystery with horror and a dollop of teenage angst. It quickly became Netflix’s most popular show, beating the last series of stranger things.
Refusing to conform to patriarchal and social norms, Wednesday is awkward, where much of its appeal lies.
It’s a fresh take on the trope of adolescence, says Shelley Cobb, professor of film and feminist media studies. It appeals to Generation Z, people born between 1997 and 2012 and their ability to talk about cultural politics and popular discourse around identity politics. Wednesday adds voice to these things in an insightful way.
Since the character debuted in the cartoons of the new yorker in 1938, Wednesday had a very specific and defined sense of style. More than 80 years later, her braided black hair and her black and white clothing color scheme remain.
Pinterest reports that searches for Wednesday Addams’ costume are up 50x year over year. White shirts, knee-high socks and black nail polish are all in style. Meanwhile, clothing resale app Depop says searches for Wednesday-inspired outfits are up 1,000% since the start of the month.
It is to the Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, to whom we owe in particular sleepy hollow and Edward Scissorhands, to evoke the wardrobe of Wednesdays 2022.
In the opening scene, we see Wednesday in her trademark look that since the ’60s has been imitated at Halloween costume parties—a long-sleeved black dress with a white pointed collar. Atwood says she did this intentionally as a nod to earlier Wednesdays. However, as soon as Wednesday passed under the doors of Nevermore Academy, Atwood focused on updating her look.
I felt she should be part of today’s world, she said. I wanted it to be a sleek, contemporary look that audiences would connect with. I didn’t want her to be just this weird person always draped in black.
Wednesday also cleverly leverages the Dark Academia aesthetic, a digital subculture that emerged during the 2020 pandemic when schools were closed and has been tagged over three billion times on TikTok.
The trend idealizes intellectual pursuits such as reading classical literature and learning about the world and philosophy of ancient Greece. But it comes with a gothic twist. Wearing a preppy blazer, sipping tea while reading sad poetry and wearing a copy of Donna Tartts The secret story are part of this aesthetic. The world of Harry Potter, with its candlelit oak-panelled bookcases and floor-sweeping robes, also captures the mood.
Wednesday, who eschews technology for a typewriter, carries a satchel full of books and holds seances, is the perfect poster boy for the movement.
But even before the Netflix series, the fashion world was already championing a goth vibe. In the latest collections from brands such as Gucci, Simone Rocha, Thom Browne and Rick Owens, you’ll find crisp white shirts and layers of black tulle and lace.
So how does Atwood feel about seeing a lot of Wednesday guys in real life? It’s really exciting to see the people who have made it to have adopted it. It’s not just for Halloween. We moved it away from the macabre aspect and made it more accessible.
